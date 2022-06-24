The New Narrative: Inflation and Recession Aren’t So Bad, Ackshully

Recession? You’ll hardly even notice! Inflation? What a great chance to help a neighbor.

You might think I’m kidding, but I caught two stories this morning showing just how comically desperate lefties have become, trying to defend the flailing Biden administration from its malicious economic mismanagement.

If your memory is even just slightly better than a flatworm’s you’ll remember this time last year, when inflation was “transitory” and gasoline was about $3.15.

In those olden days of yore, you could buy baby formula and tampons without trouble, too.

But the real problem isn’t inflation or supply chain disruptions: It’s you.

Washington Post finance columnist Michelle Singletary told Americans to “stop complaining” about the economy on MSNBC Thursday.

“You got to stop complaining when there’s so many people who literally the inflation rate means they may only have two meals instead of three,” Michelle Singletary, a personal finance columnist for the Post, said during Chris Jansing Reports. “There are Americans who did extremely well in the last two years in the market.”

Um… has she seen the markets lately? NASDAQ and the DOW are about the only things not inflating on Presidentish Joe Biden’s watch.

“And you know what you can do with all that energy?” Singletary asked. “Help other people, help put some food on the table of somebody else’s house because you have extra.”

Here’s the clip:

WaPo’s Michelle Singletary: “There’s a great deal of Americans where it is uncomfortable that they’re spending more, but they are not going to go under. You know, you got to stop complaining … Overall, many Americans are not suffering as much as they think they are.” pic.twitter.com/epCwq6NeG2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2022

Maybe some sharp young reporter will follow Singletary around a bit, just to see if she’s out there helping like she says you should.

Yeah, no — I know that won’t happen.

Meanwhile, at the Los Angeles Times, they’re desperately pre-spinning the recession that we might already be in: Yes, a recession looks inevitable. But it may not be that bad. Here’s why.

“Of course we’re slowing down, but let’s remember how fast we had been growing,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust in Chicago.

But that’s nonsense. The economy hasn’t been growing, it’s been recovering — needlessly slowly — from the 2020 recession caused by the completely unnecessary shutdowns. We’re still about one million jobs short of where we were before the pandemic.

The Times also notes that savings are higher than before the pandemic, but I’m not convinced that’s a healthy sign. Consumers save more when they feel less secure, and much of that savings comes from inflationary stimulus payments. Because those checks went into savings accounts, their inflationary effects have yet to be felt.

Once people start losing jobs, they’ll be forced to start spending that money — and it could make inflation even worse.

There’s a word for high inflation and slow (or negative) growth: Stagflation. And we learned in the ‘70s and early ‘80s just how hard it is to get out of it.

Instead of an honest accounting, Americans are getting spun like cheap wool.

The Left’s ability — no, eagerness — to deny reality is now on display for all to see like a billboard lit up with spotlights, laser beams, and a fireworks display.

Embrace the suck, comrades.