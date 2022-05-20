Even Democrats Are Getting Sick of Presidentish Joe Biden

Presidentish Joe Biden keeps setting new records. Record gas prices, record inflation rates, record wage losses.

And now a new record-low approval rating, even among Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

“Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president,” NORC Center for Public Research says in its latest poll for AP.

That’s bad. But it gets even worse when you dig deeper than the headline number.

Only two in 10 Americans say the country is headed in the right direction, a terrible barometer for a Democrat Party seeking desperately to hold on to power with razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate. That’s down from three in ten just a month ago.”

“Those drops,” the AP says, “were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49% in April.

In other words, Biden had already lost about as many Republicans and independents as possible, so every new low he hits will mostly come from his own base deserting him in ever-greater numbers.

To be fair to the hardworking Biden Administration, a year ago hardly any of their policies had fully taken effect. Now that they’ve undone almost everything Trump did, Biden’s approval is dropping in the exact same way food prices aren’t.

Love for a Democrat president’s economy dropping from half to a third in just one month — among Democrats! — might be unprecedented.

Biden himself is getting less love from his fellow and sister and (other) Democrats:

Of particular concern for Biden ahead of the midterm elections, his approval among Democrats stands at 73%, a substantial drop since earlier in his presidency. In AP-NORC polls conducted in 2021, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats never dropped below 82%.

He lost more than 10% of his support from Democrats, again in one month.

If there’s good news buried in today’s report, it’s this: With 73% of Dems still approving of Joe Biden, he still has lots of room to fall.

