Kamala Harris Embarrasses the Nation AGAIN: 'Work Together' Five Times in 30 Seconds

Alleged Vice President Kamala Harris certainly has a way with words, similar to the relationship the sixth-grade bully has with other kids’ lunch money.

Before we get to the clip and the patented VodkaPundit Quick & Dirty Transcript™, take a moment to ponder that Harris appears to be reading from prepared notes.

VPQ&D Transcript:

That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action. With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us and I know we will work on this together.

TL;DR: We will work together to convene to work together on galvanizing norms, rules, and agreements by working together.

My grandfather once said of an acquaintance, “He’s a man of few words … but the turnover.”

Kamala Harris is a woman of few words.

“Work” and “together,” mostly.

Her latest words salad — tossed fresh, tableside — is hardly her first.

Here’s a Greatest Hits collection to pass down through the generations.

In this first clip, Harris explains the significance of the passage of time without ever explaining it.

The Governor and I, and we were all doing a tour of the library here. And, um, talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. [Kamala pauses here so that the audience might let the unexplained significance sink in.] So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children.

In this next clip, Harris reassures Jamaicans that issues are issues that are presented and also economic. (Yes, I wrote the sentence that way on purpose. Clearly, I put in more work than she or her speechwriter did.)

KAMALA HARRIS: "For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic…we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential." pic.twitter.com/fmPJFTbKQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

And in our final flashback clip, Harris forgets to tell the joke she keeps laughing at.

That unlike for some of us, the thing of Encyclopedia Britannica is a thing of a long time ago and now the [giggles] kids need to be online to help get their homework done [still giggling]. Broadband wire, why do we care about that? [still giggling] We’re going to lay it across the country because we know that our seniors [seriously, still giggling] might need the benefit of telemedicine if it’s too fa… hard [I think the giggling has stopped] to get to a hospital, our small business owners access to high-speed broadband to run those small businesses that are part of what fuels America’s economy.

Harris is one doddering old man’s heartbeat away from the presidency.