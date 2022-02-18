Biracial GOP Candidate Rips CRT in Front of North Carolina School Board

CRT got blown away by a massive truth bomb dropped by North Carolina dad — and local GOP candidate — Brian Echevarria at his school board meeting on Monday.

“As a parent, I speak to other parents,” he told Cabarrus County School Board members, “And there’s a few things we don’t want.”

“I’m biracial, I’m multilingual, I’m multicultural. The fact is in America and North Carolina, I can do anything I want — and I teach that to my children. And the person who tells my little pecan-color kids that they’re somehow oppressed based on the color of their skin,” he justly insisted, “would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me.”

Echevarria started off by thanking the board for passing a non-discrimination resolution but quickly segued into a now-viral attack against what he calls the “big fat lie” of critical race theory.

“What the masks showed us is the parents, the most powerful group in the country, [are] taking back the wheel.”

What a great dad.

He isn’t alone, either. As I reported for PJ Media VIP supporters, three “woke” school board members didn’t just lose a recall election in San Francisco on Tuesday, they lost by a jaw-dropping three-to-one margin.

Parents everywhere are waking up to the wokeness, and insisting that teachers teach the three Rs, rather than the poison of CRT.

CRT, Echevarria says, teaches children to “look at your black neighbor and say they’re oppressed and you look at your white neighbor and say they’re evil — regardless of the experience you’ve had with them.”

If Echevarria was looking to jumpstart his campaign, I can’t think of a better or more timely way to do it.

“Parents Have Rights,” in fact, is the first issue listed on his campaign website.

Echevarria is running as a Republican in North Carolina House 73rd district, and if his ability to garner positive attention with a strong and timely message, he might not stop there.

Watch the whole thing. It might be the best three minutes you’ll spend all day.

If candidates like Echevarria are becoming the new face of the GOP, it’s a welcome change from the pre-Trump stodginess and timidity we’d all grown far too accustomed to.

Recommended: Doxxed Freedom Convoy Donor Forced to Close Her Restaurant After Threats