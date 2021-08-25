THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

So as Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ are aware, my beat is the absurd.

On Wednesday I found a story that was almost too absurd for me to cover, so I spent most of the afternoon researching it before pounding out a 600-word column of absolute absurdity.

But before I could hit Publish — thank goodness — the story fell apart.

These things happen in this business, and so you’ve just got to roll with it and hit the Move to Trach button instead of the Publish button.

Bottom line: I ran out of time to write a cute intro for this week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” so I hope this will do.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?