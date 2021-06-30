VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green Jun 30, 2021 5:52 PM ET

Man, do I feel old today.

Not only did my eldest just fill out his first job application, but I just wrote a VIP column about life getting worse and worse in San Francisco — and had to admit that I left the city more than a quarter-century ago.

The antidote is cold drinks and good conversation with good people, but I’ll have to settle for cold drinks and good conversation with Kruiser and Preston.

I kid, I kid.

If you need a break from the madness the way we need a break from the madness, you really can’t do any better than three hours of good cheer — and even better conversation with our growing community of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” VIP Gold viewers.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice