THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Man, do I feel old today.

Not only did my eldest just fill out his first job application, but I just wrote a VIP column about life getting worse and worse in San Francisco — and had to admit that I left the city more than a quarter-century ago.

The antidote is cold drinks and good conversation with good people, but I’ll have to settle for cold drinks and good conversation with Kruiser and Preston.

I kid, I kid.

If you need a break from the madness the way we need a break from the madness, you really can’t do any better than three hours of good cheer — and even better conversation with our growing community of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” VIP Gold viewers.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!