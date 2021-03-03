THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

I wish I had time for a fancy intro to this week’s show, but I just finished writing the biggest, craziest, and also sanest Insanity Wrap column ever.

Now that I have that one done, I have a passion project about Elon Musks’s just-announced moonshot plans to write for our VIPs.

Excuses out of the way, this week’s episode of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” will include all the things you’ve come to know and endure about the show.

No time limits.

No subject off-limits.

No chance we’ll get to every one of your questions, but we really are trying.

See you Thursday at 3:30pm — can’t wait!