Are You Rebel Enough to Join the Resistance?

During the last four years, millions of lefties have play-acted at some sort of resistance movement against President Donald Trump.

If Joe Biden — God forbid! — is sworn in as POTUS on January 20, then get ready to become a real rebel and join a genuine resistance.

Before we get to the fun of being a real rebel, it’s vital to note that following Hillary Clinton’s loss, the #Resistance hashtag army (apologies to Tom Lehrer) that sprang up was anything but a rebel movement.

Rebels resist oppression and corruption, they don’t go all-in on them.

Without regurgitating the entire 2016 election (you’re welcome!), I would at least briefly remind you that Hillary Clinton’s Democrats were the party of increased regulation, increased taxes, foreign policy for hire, no due process for the accused on college campuses, banning fracking, and ushering in a permanent era of Deep State dominance through weaponized (and partisan) federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Having lost in a squeaker to Trump, the Obama White House went to work delegitimizing the results of a lawful election — to four years worth of cheers from the mock resistance.

Anyone supporting all that is no rebel. They weren’t resisting anything. They were in fact saying to Washington, “Do your best to me (so long as you do it to my political enemies first)!”

This is all implied, of course, but I stand by my assessment of the Democratic Party platform as essentially statist, and of Hillary Clinton as being one of the most corrupt statists on the American political scene.

I’d have more respect for them if they’d just been more honest with us (and themselves) and adopted the #Submit hashtag instead.

Real rebels are more fun, too.

Ever spend any time on the leftwing #Resist part of the Twitterverse?

They have no fun there.

It’s an angry and ugly place filled with all sorts of imaginary horrors, which is probably why Stephen King was one of the early adopters of the mock-resistance hashtag.

You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile fucker. Concede and get the hell out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2020

The same goes for Rob Reiner, who killed more people with preview screenings for North in 1994 than Trump killed with COVID in 2020. Nevertheless, we get tweets like this one:

Joe Biden takes the first major step towards bringing Covid-19 under control. He asks that we all wear masks. Finally, a President who cares whether we live or die. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 9, 2020

ASIDE: Roger Ebert wrote of Reiner’s North, “I hated this movie. Hated hated hated hated hated this movie. Hated it. Hated every simpering stupid vacant audience-insulting moment of it. Hated the sensibility that thought anyone would like it. Hated the implied insult to the audience by its belief that anyone would be entertained by it.”

The Democrat resistance might not know art, but they know what they like — and when it isn’t RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA! it’s Literally Hitler™.

Seriously, there’s no pleasing these people. For some of the perhaps soon-to-be-defunct left-wing resistance, the problem with Biden is that the mask-mandating, national shutdown-endorsing, fracking-ending, tax-hiking, BLM-embracing SOB isn’t statist enough.

Super excited a ton of #resist brunch libs about to lose interest in politics. Finally they can get the fuck out of our way — Joe Biden is a Dick Cheney Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) November 6, 2020

Nobody needs that much anger with their morning coffee — or any other time, either.

Real rebels fight with joy in their hearts because they know they’re on the side of liberty and justice.

I wasn’t kidding when I said rebels have more fun.

Think of some of your favorite fictional rebels.

Who was having more fun?

Han Solo behind the stick of the Millenium Falcon? Or some nameless Imperial pilot glumly following orders so he doesn’t get force-choked to death?

The Breakfast Club’s John Bender, breaking the rules and getting the girl? Or high school teacher Richard Vernon spending his lonely Saturdays lording it over a bunch of kids?

And it goes without saying that Dirty Harry Callahan was having more fun aiming his long-barreled .44 Magnum Smith & Wesson at the unlucky punk than the unlucky punk was having that day

I mean, that punk didn’t even feel lucky.

Sometimes, yes, the rebels lose. Spartacus was having a lot less fun at the end of the Third Servile War than he was at the beginning.

It sucks that Communists — bloodthirsty statists who enslaved entire nations — adopted the rebel slave Spartacus for their own, but Communists lie. A lot. About everything.

Maybe we’ve lost the battle for the White House, maybe not — I won’t concede until Trump does, and hope you won’t, either.

But win or lose, the real rebel spirit — the fire that warms the hearts of liberty-loving patriots — belongs solely to those who stand against oppression and corruption.

Even if things do turn our way over the next few weeks and President Trump is sworn in for a second term just two months from now, we’re still the rebels and the real resistance against bureaucratic encroachments of Washington, against the censoring nannies in Big Tech, against the Complicit Media, and against the indoctrination-obsessed Credentialed Class who run our institutions of higher learning.

Whether you win or lose this election or that one, stay the happy warrior and the proud wearer of the true #Resist label.