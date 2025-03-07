Dan Bongino's Replacement Is Announced

We have the answer to the question of who will replace Dan Bongino on the radio and Bongino's Rumble podcast now that Bongino has become the Deputy FBI Director.

Vince Coglianese (KALL-uh-naze) of WMAL Radio in Washington, D.C., has been named not just to take over the 250 station-strong Bongino weekday slot but has also been signed by Bongino's company, which Paula Bongino oversees, to do the one-hour weekday podcast.

Barrett media reports some of the nuts and bolts of the transaction:

The VINCE Show will air on weekdays from 12-3 PM ET, the same timeslot previously occupied by Bongino. Additionally, the WMAL host will helm a one-hour daily podcast preceding the radio show — similar to Bongino — titled VINCE. Both shows will be produced in conjunction between Westwood One and Silverloch Productions, the company recently founded by Bongino — operated by his wife, Paula — to divorce himself from his media endeavors as he embarks on a career as the Deputy Director of the FBI.

Bongino announced that change this week as well.

Coglianese told Barrett media:

“I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this role with Westwood One and Silverloch and can’t thank my WMAL family in Washington enough for the 8 incredible years we’ve already spent together,” said Coglianese. “I also want to offer a special thank you to Dan Bongino for selflessly returning to service for his country. His decency and sacrifice are a true testament to his character. “Now we take things to the next level. I’m deeply conscious of the history-making legacies of these broadcasts, which is why we will be delivering the ultimate 3-hour live radio show and 1-hour podcast for the millions of Americans who demand the truth. I promise this will be the most entertaining, informative, and efficient way to equip yourself in the golden age of America. I can’t wait for March 17th, and I hope you’ll join me.”

The Cumulus/Westwood One lineup now looks like this:

5 - 6 a.m ............................ America in the Morning with John Trout

9 a.m. - 12 p.m................. Chris Plante (of WMAL)

12 - 3 p.m. ........................ Vince Canlianese (of WMAL)

3 - 6 p.m. .......................... Guy Benson

6 - 9 p.m. .......................... Mark Levin

9 p.m - 12 a.m. ............... America at Night with Rich Valdés

1 - 5 a.m. .......................... Red Eye Radio ( from WBAP)

I'm not just a radio guy and radio talker, but I'm a listener, too. The likable Coglianese's show is a near-daily-listen for me, as is Chris Plante's hilarious political talk show in the mornings on WMAL. Bongino's show has been sandwiched between them and a daily appointment as well.

Coglianese is an excellent choice to replace Bongino, and he doesn't scream and yell like Bongino, which may take some getting used to by the lifting, sauna, and cold plunge crowd (of which I am a part).

Coglianese is the editorial director for The Daily Caller as well.

Radio Ink reports that The Vince Show will debut on Cumulus stations starting March 17, the same day Bongino starts a much more rigorous job with the FBI.

Several people were likely considered for the post. Bongino has been talking up Steven Crowder quite a bit recently. Other Cumulus talent was being considered. Charlie Kirk was rumored to be in the running for the program. Candace Owen was thought to be part of the mix.

Bongino's move to the FBI is a study in service. Bongino has always put his money where his mouth is, he's unsuccessfully run for office and invested or created alternative, parallel media outlets, like Parler and Rumble, to give conservatives an uncensored place to gather and talk. He has built a successful operation and moved into a new studio and a new house.

Now he chooses to leave them to serve at the FBI for government pay. That's a big ask. But Bongino said he'd serve if asked. Trump just pulled his card. And now he's losing his fun show and handing it over to someone else.

Bongino continues his show until March 14.

Thank you, Dan, for your selflessness and generosity. Big things are ahead.

The media world continues to surprise. Coglianese's producer is headed over to the Mothership here and the DC radio host will become a household name across America.