What Did He Say? Zelenskyy Was Even Worse in the Oval Office Than We Knew.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did more than petulantly and very publicly change the deal he agreed to sign in his notorious meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office on Friday. But things were apparently more off-the-rails than we even knew.

President Khaki Shirt arrived at the White House on Friday to put a public flourish to the deal to trade rare earth mineral mining rights in exchange for the billions of dollars we've provided and will provide to the country. Everybody wins, right?

Not a chance for Volod.

Since I watched the 50-minute exchange twice to prepare for the radio show on Friday, I know that the roughly eight minutes of their exchange were spent in niceties back and forth. Zelenskyy showed photos of Ukrainian hostages taken by "that terrorist" Putin. Trump shook his head at them, made empathetic gestures, and talked about the bravery of the Ukrainian people, especially its soldiers. Arrayed before them were numerous Ukrainian and U.S. officials and reporters from all over the world. A Russian reporter made it into the room before she was escorted out. It was a full house.

And then the U.S. president opened it up to questions. For about 30 minutes, the two men took questions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio got one lobbed at him. Vice President JD Vance chimed in. Zelenskyy became a bit more churlish, but Trump remained neutral, knowing that right after their lunch together, they'd sign the mineral deal.

Vance told Fox News's Sean Hannity that Trump "tried to bend over backwards gracious and kind to Zelenskyy, even when Zelenskyy was kind of needling him, even when Zelenskyy was saying things that I thought were untrue, the president just tried to be diplomatic."

"When it really went off the rails though was when... a Polish journalist asked a question," Vance told Hannity. The moment occurs around the 40-minute mark. Vance continued, "The president answered it. And then I answered it. And something about my answer seemed to set Zelenskyy off, and he came at me." The conversation was about how the U.S. did nothing while Putin invaded during the Obama administration and took more land under the Biden administration. Ceasefire agreements were signed, and Putin ignored them. "What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you talking about?" Zelenskyy asked at the 42-minute mark.

It's a fair question by Zelenskyy, but it set up the tone for the final few minutes and sent the Ukrainian president off the rails to the extent that, besides failing to call Vance "Mr. Vice President," he is believed to have called him a "b***h" under his breath. That's what some translators believe he said.

This moment has not been reported widely. Maybe it's because things were so bad in the Oval Office, so why pile on? But the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, knew what time it was. It was over.

Notice the head shake.

If we are to believe the translators, the man who thinks the world owes him billions more American dollars and soldiers to make a peace with Russia that is "still very, very far away," was mumbling some not-so-very nice things while he sat in the office surrounded by a crowd of his compatriots and reporters.

Vance told Hannity that Zelenskyy's camp wanted him to come back to the White House. Obviously, the answer was no. A bit later, Trump headed for Mar-a-Lago.

Oof.

