Joe's Very, Very 'Important' Last Few Days

Joe Biden is desperately trying to look very, very busy for his last few days in office. It's amusing to watch a gold-bricker like Joe attempting to leave the impression that he's been hard at work for the American people for the past four years. He's taken vacation for 40% of his presidency — or as the New York Post put it, "48 years worth of leave in four." He is probably the laziest president we've ever had.

Advertisement

Joe Biden's White House appears to have recently switched his WhiteHouse.gov website around to highlight his latest press releases on the front page to make it look like he's doing, as Vodkapundit would say, "presidentish" things in his final days. It's a tough sell. Between his vacations, go-juice infusions, and what looks to be facial rejuvenation sessions before he leaves office, Joe's taken off more time than Jimmy Carter has — and Carter was retired for decades before he was dead.

My husband carps about activity being mistaken for accomplishment, and Joe thinks we don't know the difference.

But I have questions.

No, not questions about Joe's Democrats giving George Soros a medal, which he did over the weekend. Commies gonna commie, after all. Gotta keep the base happy.

Recommended: We Found It! Here's the One Thing Jimmy Carter Got Right.

In case you missed it, Joe presented a medal to Huma Abedin's fiancé. You remember Huma. She's Anthony Wiener's ex-wife. I think she dumped him before he went to prison. Huma was the Hillary Clinton aide who helped cover up the Benghazi terrorist attack and blamed a video. She was there in the mix when Hillary and her henchwomen deleted emails, smashed phones, and shredded important documents at the State Department. But now she's with George Soros's son, Alex, who was there to receive Dr. Evil's medal in absentia from Joe over the weekend.

Advertisement

And no, I have no questions about Joe's meeting again with Ash Carter's wife to receive her husband's posthumous Medal of Freedom award — minus the hair smelling. It's quite clear what was going on there.

Ew.

Former VP Joe Biden doesn't just target little girls. Watch as he grabs onto the shoulder's of Ashton Carter's wife, Stephanie, smelling her hair. She's clearly surprised by his awkward behavior. pic.twitter.com/nerOikRQcZ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

It looked as if Joe were attempting to expunge this cringe-inducing photo op from the public memory with one where he's not groping the recipient. Circling the square, as it were.

Joe was also debuting his new face to the American public. You don't take off 40% of your time as president without getting a little nip, tuck, laser, and Botox. I know I would — the Botox, I mean, not the 40% time off. I mean, what kind of lazy-a** gold-bricker does that?

We're told that members of Joe's staff, codenamed #PresidentActual, are writing up "two major speeches" that he'll slur his way through before he leaves. Joe will be going over his years in public life. He has to do an entire Senate and White House career review to cobble together some treacling highlights.

Do you suppose he'll finally apologize to Clarence Thomas or Tara Reid? Do you suppose that Old Joe will tell us what happened to all that money? You don't receive millions of dollars from China, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan for your family's business product — Joe — and not come clean at some point.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, we are releasing a timeline of the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.



President Biden has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his family’s business dealings despite evidence to the contrary.



Our timeline contains important dates as to when… pic.twitter.com/Xu7CeHzgqV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 18, 2023

Will we find out what happened to those Chinese diamonds, art purchases, and tax payments from Hunter's CIA-protected sugar bro? Questions, questions.

He's recently signed an executive order to change succession for the executive branch offices at the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Management and Budget, DOJ, Treasury, the intelligence front called USAID, and other offices. That's kind of a big deal. I wonder why they didn't put that one on the front page of the White House website. Strange. We suppose there are some poison pills for the Trump administration buried in there.

In my recent piece, Joe's Last Grift, I note that Joe surprised his staff with a last-minute, final, official trip to Rome to meet with the Pope. It sounds like Joe tried to add Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and President Sergio Mattarella to give the trip an official veneer. Considering that Meloni just made a surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump over the weekend, you'd think that maybe she'd knock out that very important meeting Joe says he has with her while she's in the country.

Advertisement

Alas, it did not happen. Joe must travel to meet with her on his free trip to Italy.

Meloni meets with Trump at his Florida resort

https://t.co/BxYn2B8DR0 pic.twitter.com/IFpC192OVA — Ben (@Jamin2g) January 5, 2025

As some of our commenters suggested after news of the Pope's invitation, it's entirely plausible that Joe's either getting his last rites or he's getting a special confessional meeting.

Stay tuned. And, goodbye Joe.