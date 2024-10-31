'Girlie Man' Arnold Picks His Candidate, and Let's Just Say the Reaction Is Brutal

My, how the "girlie man" has fallen.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to X on Wednesday to make a presidential endorsement and found out in short order that few people cared what he thought.

Remember this guy? Nobody else does, either.https://t.co/PiEG9KuG7E#Schwazenegger — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 31, 2024

The Hollywood star turned California governor and then deposed, "The New Celebrity Apprentice" host has been officially terminated from whatever remained of the good graces of Donald Trump supporters.

he was obviously terminated by Arnold Schwarzenegger on The New Celebrity Apprentice pic.twitter.com/tWo3pRVbZW — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 11, 2021

The former California governor once gave an uplifting and well-crafted speech about how "I Am a Republican!" at the 2004 Republican National Convention, in which he scolded "girlie men" too timid to stand up for what's right.

Good times.

But then Donald Trump became president, and Arnold became the new host of Trump's old show, "Celebrity Apprentice" — and tanked it.

This is the highlight reel of Schwarzenegger's "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

Trump, in his typical, relentless fashion, has castigated Schwarzenegger endlessly over the demise of the formerly popular NBC prime-time show that he helmed for 12 years.

Schwarzenegger hasn't forgotten Trump's brutal attack.

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.



I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.



My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

In a long X message, Schwarzenegger, said that he doesn't "like either party right now" but Republicans "have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results."

And he said, to answer the question you're wondering about, "Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime."

But with a bunch more blather, he wrote, "I will always be an American before I am a Republican," and denying election results is un-American, so he's throwing over the only capitalist in the field and he's endorsing the party that has denied every election they've lost since 2000, the commies.

The reaction was … punishing.

Hollywood producer, author, and conservative Mike Cernovich served up a heaping helping of whoop ass.

You are a washed up moral coward. You impregnated your nanny, covered this up for decades, and then finally acknowledged your son when it could no longer be denied.



During Covid you supported the most draconian lockdowns. You wanted every American forcibly injected with an… — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 30, 2024

Did I mention Cernovich is a writer?

You are a washed up moral coward. You impregnated your nanny, covered this up for decades, and then finally acknowledged your son when it could no longer be denied.



During Covid you supported the most draconian lockdowns. You wanted every American forcibly injected with an experimental therapeutic, which was dishonestly called a vaccine.



"Screw your freedom," was what you said to people who refused to live in a state of panic and hysteria.



Go screw another nanny, like Kamala’s husband did. How many abortions have you paid for?



You were in movies and built a great body when you were in your 20's and 30's.



When other people gave you the lines, you sounded smart. You have no insight, you're not an intellectual or philosopher, and morally speaking, you're a total goober.



Go back to doing what you do best - mindlessly fornicating like an animal in heat. The rest of us will do the thinking and leading for this great country.







Podcaster Viva Frei, who left Canada and moved to Florida because of COVID lockdowns, was there to lock down Schwarzenegger's duplicity.

I love it, Arnie!



“Screw your freedom! Vote Kamala!”



It’s got a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/zwJRERoQiF — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 30, 2024

Arnold's mask beliefs hit a nerve.

This tracks pic.twitter.com/GfpLU94YAq — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 30, 2024

This question by Libs of TikTok came up often.

How much were you paid for this — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2024

This question came up multiple times also.

You on the Diddy list too? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 30, 2024

This might be the funniest reply from this Trump supporter.

I'm not reading all that, bro. — George (@BehizyTweets) October 31, 2024

Related: Stop Everything and Watch the Most Powerful Trump Ad You've Ever Seen

One of the serious replies questioned Arnold co-signing onto the Democrats' pro-transing of children. You'd think a guy who'd taken all those hormones would know their power over a young body — especially when they're opposite to the ones you were given as an embryo.

So you support importing millions of illegal aliens to create a permanent one party state? Or is it because you support expanding quackish gender experiments on children? Or the billions to Gaza and Iran? Pathetic. https://t.co/C5CULddS96 pic.twitter.com/AEdrXFKVXs — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) October 31, 2024

Plenty of Democrats gave Arnold an atta boy and thanked him for being a true American. The definition of "True American" is those who agree with them.