'Girlie Man' Arnold Picks His Candidate, and Let's Just Say the Reaction Is Brutal

Victoria Taft | 9:37 AM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

My, how the "girlie man" has fallen. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to X on Wednesday to make a presidential endorsement and found out in short order that few people cared what he thought. 

Advertisement

The Hollywood star turned California governor and then deposed, "The New Celebrity Apprentice" host has been officially terminated from whatever remained of the good graces of Donald Trump supporters.

The former California governor once gave an uplifting and well-crafted speech about how "I Am a Republican!" at the 2004 Republican National Convention, in which he scolded "girlie men" too timid to stand up for what's right.  

Good times. 

But then Donald Trump became president, and Arnold became the new host of Trump's old show, "Celebrity Apprentice" — and tanked it. 

This is the highlight reel of Schwarzenegger's "The New Celebrity Apprentice." 

Trump, in his typical, relentless fashion, has castigated Schwarzenegger endlessly over the demise of the formerly popular NBC prime-time show that he helmed for 12 years.

Schwarzenegger hasn't forgotten Trump's brutal attack.

Advertisement

In a long X message, Schwarzenegger, said that he doesn't "like either party right now" but Republicans "have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results."

And he said, to answer the question you're wondering about, "Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime."

But with a bunch more blather, he wrote, "I will always be an American before I am a Republican," and denying election results is un-American, so he's throwing over the only capitalist in the field and he's endorsing the party that has denied every election they've lost since 2000, the commies. 

The reaction was … punishing. 

Hollywood producer, author, and conservative Mike Cernovich served up a heaping helping of whoop ass. 

Did I mention Cernovich is a writer?

You are a washed up moral coward. You impregnated your nanny, covered this up for decades, and then finally acknowledged your son when it could no longer be denied. 

During Covid you supported the most draconian lockdowns. You wanted every American forcibly injected with an experimental therapeutic, which was dishonestly called a vaccine.

"Screw your freedom," was what you said to people who refused to live in a state of panic and hysteria.  

Go screw another nanny, like Kamala’s husband did. How many abortions have you paid for?

You were in movies and built a great body when you were in your 20's and 30's. 

When other people gave you the lines, you sounded smart. You have no insight, you're not an intellectual or philosopher, and morally speaking, you're a total goober.

Go back to doing what you do best - mindlessly fornicating like an animal in heat. The rest of us will do the thinking and leading for this great country.



Advertisement

Podcaster Viva Frei, who left Canada and moved to Florida because of COVID lockdowns, was there to lock down Schwarzenegger's duplicity.

Arnold's mask beliefs hit a nerve.

This question by Libs of TikTok came up often.

This question came up multiple times also. 

This might be the funniest reply from this Trump supporter.

Related: Stop Everything and Watch the Most Powerful Trump Ad You've Ever Seen

One of the serious replies questioned Arnold co-signing onto the Democrats' pro-transing of children. You'd think a guy who'd taken all those hormones would know their power over a young body — especially when they're opposite to the ones you were given as an embryo.

Advertisement

Plenty of Democrats gave Arnold an atta boy and thanked him for being a true American. The definition of "True American" is those who agree with them. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER ELECTION 2024

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: 'Dark' and 'Scary' Trump Sure Looks Like He's Having Fun Stephen Kruiser
ABC ‘Mistakenly’ Releases Tuesday’s Election Results for Pennsylvania: Harris 52%, Trump 47% Scott Pinsker
What the Hell Is Going on in Michigan? [UPDATED] Stephen Green
I Never Thought I’d Say This, but Garbage and French Fries Could Win This Election Scott Pinsker
Media Has a Meltdown Over Trump’s Garbage Truck Press Conference Matt Margolis
Now You Can REALLY See How Badly Biden Burned Kamala With His 'Garbage' Comment Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Democrats Really Do Hate Americans, Don't They?
Bitter Irony: Corporate Media Lapdogs Demand More Government Secrecy
A Warning From Founder John Adams
Advertisement