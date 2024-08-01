New Videos of Trump Assassination Attempt Make the Secret Service Look Even Worse

One of the victims shot by the would-be Trump assassin revealed his cellphone video, which shows Thomas Crooks on the roof of the building. Another video shows the cops, guns drawn, looking up at the roof minutes before Crooks got off eight shots before the ninth one rang out, killing him. Yet another shows the body cam footage by the cops who found Crooks' body on the roof. There's zero from the Secret Service.

The chilling cellphone video from one of the victims shows the shooter running across the roofline in the background while former President Trump speaks in the foreground. And the question now, as it was the day of the horrible event, is: How did the Secret Service let this happen?

James Copenhaver was shot twice by the killer. He's out of the hospital now.

There is a flood of video now coming out showing the Beaver County Emergency Services discussing the attack with the feds while a river of blood from the shooter oozes across the roof. It was released by Senator Chuck Grassley.

While Grassley's video is not downloadable, here's another part of it aired by ABC News (it is age limited):

Grassley requested Secret Service records several times but has not gotten cooperation from impeached Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. The FBI is investigating, so there is low expectation that anything will be released to the Senate Government Accountability Committee.

Grassley sent out a series of X messages with appeals to get all the Secret Service records for the sake of transparency.

SENSITIVE CONTENT: July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share w America We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITYVid obtained from Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit in compliance w congressional requests NEW My office has obtained docs from law enforcement on July 13 assassination attempt of Pres Trump I’m writing Secret Service Acting Dir Rowe & DHS Scty Mayorkas AGAIN 2get badly needed answers/clarity

Another video, reportedly confiscated by the cops but returned to the owner, shows cops with guns drawn looking up at the roof, which had been left unguarded. A man by the name of Dave Stewart claims it's his video.

An hour before Trump took the stage, a law enforcement officer can be seen clearing out the fence line of people who had congregated to get a look at the president. Shortly after 6:00 PM, a few cops begin to draw their guns and look at the roof.

The 7:35 video below shows moments of the shooting and covers the key 6:10-6:15 PM local time:

At 2:58, the scene becomes much more fraught as more and more police show up to descend on the building. One man in a red shirt cries out to police, "He's got a gun!"

At 3:03 on the video, the shots rings out. At 3:09 on the video, what sounds like the larger caliber Secret Service counter-sniper's shot is heard taking down Crooks.

At 3:19, what sounds like yet another shot is heard. At 4:19 on the video, a man is heard saying that the shooter was "picked off."

At 4:23, the crowd begins to cheer. This is probably the moment that Trump stood up with a raised fist.

Within hours of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, I instinctively said that one of the former president's first calls should be to Erik Prince to get some hired guns to provide cover, because this current situation ain't working.