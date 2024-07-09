Joe Accidentally Just Gave Himself a New Nickname

On a campaign stop during which Joe Biden mumbled and the smattering of acolytes pretended to understand him and cheered when he yelled at the end of a sentence, the president — unwittingly of course — bestowed upon himself a new nickname. And this time, unlike New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker, we don't need an electronic translator to attempt to understand what he said. The message was clear even if Joe was befuddled.

Advertisement

Joe's fans want "Dark Brandon" to come back. The Dark Brandon nickname, of course, comes from three of the most wild-eyed, inappropriate speeches Joe Biden has given. The first was his "The Soul of America" speech, which I excerpted in my So Much for 'Saving Democracy!™' piece this week. Another is Biden's notoriously shameful State of the Union address in which the president, who'd apparently put Hunter in charge of his meds that day, screamed and yelled like a madman. Another inappropriate moment came at a 2022 campaign stop in Maryland when Joe called half the country semi-fascists.

Politico reported that day:

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told Democratic donors in the Washington suburb of Rockville. Calling out those he labeled as “extreme” Republicans, Biden said: “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.” Later, at a national Democratic Party event before a few thousand people packed into a nearby high school gym, Biden added: “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.” “There are not many real Republicans anymore,” Biden added.

Advertisement

Thus, he cued the Antifa hordes to go after their favorite target: fake "fascists."

Democrats love it when Joe Biden goes dark and low. They love Dark Brandon.

You'll recall that the "Brandon" nickname for Biden was born after a 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race during an interview with winning driver Brandon Brown. As the crowd brayed "F**k Joe Biden," mimicking college football fans, reporter Kelli Stavast told Brown and her vast TV audience that the audience was instead chanting, "Let's Go Brandon!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And a meme was born.

And now there's another meme-able moment. A woman at Joe's campaign event this week told him she wanted Dark Brandon back. A couple of other people agreed. Venture capitalist David Sacks, a former Ron DeSantis backer turned Trump supporter, swears he heard "Darth Brandon."

Advertisement

See if you don't agree that's what Biden said:

Pretty sure he said Darth Brandon so they’re going to need to update the meme. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 7, 2024

"They're going to need to update the meme," Sacks concluded.