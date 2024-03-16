What Was the CIA Doing at the January 6 Riot?

It was like old home week for the alphabet agencies at their reunion at the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. In addition to all kinds of feds, assets, narcs, PCs, informants, and other characters from the Department of Defense, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, ATF, and the Department of Justice, you can add CIA to the party. What were they doing there? What a fantastic question.

Judicial Watch sued in federal court to uncover January 6 documents relating to "records and communications regarding shots being fired inside the U.S. Capitol, as well as requests for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Response Team assistance on January 6, 2021."

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch wondered what the agency, which is not allowed to operate domestically, was doing there.

Why didn't the Pelosi January 6 commission, as corrupt as it was, not disclose the CIA involvement? What were they used for? Were they investigating foreign intelligence operations? Were they investigating American citizens? What else have they done related to January 6?

Judicial Watch received ATF documents showing that the CIA had multiple operators there that day.

Were they answering the Mutual Aid request in D.C. or something else?





A CIA bomb team was deployed where "pipe bombs" were found outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters where Kamala Harris had meetings on January 6 and at a club near the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill. Multiple dog sniffing teams were put on standby according to the messages.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) records include a series of text messages under the heading “January 7 Intel Chain” in which two separate references to participation by the CIA are made. One states that “two CIA bomb techs” are assisting with “a pipe bomb scene on New Jersey and D ST SE.” Another references “several CIA dog teams on standby.”

Americans know that when it comes to the January 6 Capitol breach, all is not what it seems.

A skeptical Julie Kelly, who has written widely on the January 6 breach and the legal aftermath wondered what all those operators were really doing there. Were they starting something or stopping something?

CIA. DOD. DOJ/FBI. DHS. Chairman of Joint Chiefs Mark Milley.



Federal agencies and top officials in communication several days before J6 with agents/officers on the ground that day. But we’re still expected to believe it was an organic uprising caused by Trump#fedsurrection https://t.co/voq8rPmW7O — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 15, 2024

The former Defense Intelligence Agency head, retired General Michael Flynn, said the House should immediately move to halt funding for both the CIA and FBI and start subpoenaing the January 6 Commission members to find out what they know about the CIA activities leading up to an on January 6.

The @SpeakerJohnson should immediately shut down all funding for the CIA and FBI and subpoena a whole bunch of people from those agencies as well as all members of the former phony J6 un-select committee and bring them in under the lights. If they refuse, shut all government… https://t.co/lKlzDOgBkV — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 14, 2024

We recognize that crowd control is a specialized kind of policing, but you'd think that with all the federal officers there that day that they'd try to stop the riot.

Many federal agencies knew in advance there would be trouble at the Capitol and had their assets and officers there, so why didn't Nancy Pelosi and the Mayor of D.C. say yes to the increased numbers of National Guard members President Trump offered to send?

Here they are. Too late.





The House is investigating why the January 6 Committee destroyed evidence and presented only information that condemned, not exculpated Donald Trump. Maybe they'll have some answers on why there was a feds family reunion planned for January 6, 2021 and that the only ones not sent an invitation were the National Guard.

And when they get a chance, I have a couple special request questions for House members to ask the J 6 Committee:

Where was Antifa that day or are you expecting us to believe this was the only riot in years they missed?

Is this the same CIA that started the Russia Collusion frame up against Trump to help Hillary in the 2016 election?

