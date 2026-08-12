India's 2026 Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA) has brought into question how states and institutions monitor and regulate foreign funding granted to individuals and organizations operating within their borders.

Advertisement

India enacted the first Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in 1976 to regulate the acceptance and utilization of foreign contributions. Re-introduced on July 20, 2026, the amendment has sparked debate. Critics argue that the FCRA, which adopts regulatory measures for assets funded by overseas donations, threatens institutional autonomy, civil society, and religious communities. Yet, the law itself tells a different story: It appears to ensure transparency without targeting any specific faith. In addition, similar laws in other nations aim to achieve the same goals: transparency and accountability.

According to India's Press Information Bureau (PIB):

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) is the law that governs how Indian individuals, associations, NGOs, trusts and companies may receive and use money, securities or articles sent to them from a source outside India. It is administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In plain terms, FCRA does three things: It identifies who may accept foreign contributions, and on what conditions. It specifies how that money must be received, accounted for, and reported. It restricts a narrow, defined set of foreign-funded activities that could affect India’s sovereignty, security or public order. What FCRA does not do is forbid Indians from receiving foreign donations or shut down law abiding civil society. Tens of thousands of associations remain validly registered and routinely receive foreign funds for health, education, disaster relief, research and humanitarian work. The law is best understood the way the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada describe their own equivalent statutes: a registration and disclosure regime for foreign-directed activity — not a permission-to-exist regime for civil society.

Advertisement

The law, therefore, does not restrict legitimate non-profit, educational, healthcare, or charitable activities. It serves as a standard registration, disclosure, and banking-transparency regime, aligning India with long-standing practices across major global democracies. It provides explicit statutory protection for religious places of worship and charitable assets, preventing arbitrary seizure while guaranteeing continuity of faith-based services.

According to India's Supreme Court judgment, the right to receive foreign money is not a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. The State of India is constitutionally mandated to regulate foreign inflows to safeguard national sovereignty, public order, and economic stability.

A common misperception about the law is "India is enacting legislation to shut down foreign aid and stifle civil society."

In fact, foreign contributions are at an all-time high in India ($ 2.67 billion in FY 2024-25). Over 14,400 compliant associations routinely receive foreign funds for education, health, research, and poverty alleviation. The law appears to enforce transparency, not prohibition.

Another argument is that "Strict FCRA provisions paralyze the broader non-profit ecosystem." However, more than 99.5% of non-profits in India operate without FCRA licenses, serving local communities through domestic funding. For the remaining 0.5%, compliance requires basic digital reporting.

Some faith-based groups have expressed their concerns that "the government intends to confiscate assets of faith-based charities and churches." This is also far from truth, as custody of foreign-funded assets upon license expiration or cancellation has been part of Indian law since 2010. The 2026 Bill introduces a designated authority to protect assets from private misappropriation, while guaranteeing that religious properties remain dedicated to sacred use under management of the same faith.

Advertisement

Another concern of some minority groups is that "the framework discriminates against minority institutions." The reality is that FCRA applies with religious and ideological neutrality. Institutions of all faiths — Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, and secular ones — are subject to identical disclosure standards.

According to the law's statutory provisions, assets acquired using foreign funds do not default to private individuals or dissolve upon entity cancellation. They are temporarily placed under a statutory designated authority solely for preservation and public management.

Where cancelled assets include places of worship (e.g., churches, temples, mosques, gurdwaras), management must be transferred to an FCRA-registered entity of the same religious faith, guaranteeing that public worship and religious activities continue without disruption.

If an entity addresses its compliance and shortcomings and restores its FCRA registration, 100% of its unspent funds and vested assets are returned in full.

The updated legal framework includes some administrative measures: For minor procedural defaults or late reporting, maximum imprisonment terms have been reduced from five years to one year.

Technical errors — e.g., delayed filing of annual FC-4 returns (mandatory annual returns filed online by NGOs) — are resolved via online compounding fees, reserving severe sanctions exclusively for willful money laundering, national security breaches, or fraud.

According to the amendment, local law enforcement agencies cannot initiate criminal proceedings or freeze accounts of FCRA entities without prior authorization from the Central Government (MHA). This eliminates localized harassment and arbitrary interference.

Advertisement

Clear statutory timeframes have been established for processing "prior permission" applications for single-donor projects, providing NGOs with operational predictability.

In addition, India's foreign funding oversight regime is aligned with legislative frameworks enforced by major Western democracies designed to curb foreign influence and ensure financial traceability.

The FARA Foreign Agents Registration Act of the United States, for instance, mandates public disclosure for individuals and entities engaging in political or advocacy activities within the U.S. under foreign direction. In addition, the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) focuses strictly on international tax compliance and reporting foreign financial assets rather than political agency.

Australia's Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme (FITS), which commenced on Dec. 10, 2018, requires individuals and entities to disclose specific activities undertaken on behalf of foreign principals to provide public visibility over political and governmental influence.

Canada's Foreign Interference Transparency Regime (FITR, 2024) also mandates registration and enforcement against foreign political and civil influence.

In the United Kingdom, the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS, July 2025) entails enhanced tier registration for foreign entities and foreign-funded advocacy within the UK.

The European Union's Defense of Democracy package proposes a directive to set common transparency rules for lobbying activities paid for by third-country governments. It requires entities carrying out interest representation on behalf of foreign states to register and share funding data publicly. This aims to stop covert foreign influence in the EU internal market.

Advertisement

Recommended: EU Urges Pakistan to Address Abductions, Forced Conversions, Marriages of Non-Muslim Children

International human rights bodies generally acknowledge that states can regulate NGO funding, but only under strict conditions. To be considered lawful, any restrictions must be prescribed by Law: The rules must be clear, accessible, and not arbitrary. They must be proportionate: The measures must be the least restrictive means possible to achieve the goal. And they must be necessary: The regulations must serve a legitimate purpose in a democratic society, such as protecting public safety or national security.

Tracking foreign funds ensures transparency, preventing illicit financial flows, money laundering, and terrorism financing. Regulation also prevents wealthy foreign actors from disproportionately influencing local democratic processes, elections, or public discourse.

Sovereign states have a right to know how money from outside their borders moves through their domestic institutions, and to regulate foreign financial flows.

India's FCRA does not forbid Indians from accepting foreign charity, research grants or humanitarian aid. It requires that such receipts be registered, channeled through a designated account, and reported — the same compliance logic used in company law, banking regulation and political-party funding.

Indeed, more transparency is needed globally. National-security concerns over foreign-influence operations are a worldwide preoccupation. And democratic accountability requires transparency in foreign funding. If other nations, such as the U.S., UK, and Canada, have similar laws, India, too, as a sovereign state, has the right to enact laws to ensure transparency in foreign funding. Therefore, India should be held to the same standards as other nations in its handling of foreign funding.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.