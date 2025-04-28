The Growing Threat of Radical Islam in Bangladesh





Bangladesh’s political landscape was founded on secular principles under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a leader who envisioned a nation where religious neutrality would be upheld. Yet, this landscape has shifted significantly after Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country in August 2024.

Advertisement

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which came into power during a period of political instability, marked a turning point with the swift erosion of secular values. This trend accelerated as Islamic political parties and movements gained influence.

This shift is fueled by widespread public support for Sharia law and a decline in trust in traditional political parties, such as the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Islamic parties, such as Hefazat-e-Islam, have played a significant role in shaping the country’s new socio-political discourse.

Radical Islamic groups leverage their substantial support base to advocate for policies that align with their Islamic ideologies. The inclusion of Islamic rhetoric in mainstream politics has further marginalized minority groups and increasingly challenged the country's secular foundations.

On 16 April 2025, Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu minority leader, was abducted from his home in Basudevpur village, Dinajpur district. Around 4:30 p.m., he received a phone call, believed to be from the perpetrators, which confirmed that he was at home. Shortly after, four men arrived on motorcycles, forcibly took him to Narabari village, and brutally assaulted him. His unconscious body was returned to his family, and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

This tragic incident has been widely condemned and is seen as part of a troubling pattern of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Bangladesh has seen a surge in Islamic intolerance, marked by mob violence and radicalism. Rights groups reported a sharp increase in mob killings. These acts often target individuals associated with the previous regime or minority communities, reflecting a troubling shift in societal dynamics.

The so-called "second independence" movement, which led to Sheikh Hasina's removal, has also fueled a wave of ideological purges. Secularists and those perceived as opposing Islamism have faced public humiliation and forced resignations, as seen in the case of a professor at Dhaka University.

Recommended: Kashmir: Pakistan Carries Out Deadly Terror Attack Against Hindu Civilians



Professor Abdul Bashir, for instance, resigned as dean of the faculty of arts at Dhaka University amid mounting pressure from students. They accused him of "being unfit for his role" and of "siding with oppressors" during last year's anti-government protests. Students also claimed that he obstructed the Koran’s recitation on the campus during Ramadan. A video went viral on social media in which the professor was made to listen to Islamic verses from the Koran being recited in his office after he was forced to resign.

The growing Islamic influence in public and political life in Bangladesh is gradually transforming the country into a Taliban-like regime.

On April 7, anti-Israel protests in Bangladesh took a violent turn when a group of hooligans vandalized and looted outlets of international brands like KFC, Domino's Pizza, Bata, and Puma across cities such as Sylhet, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, and Cumilla. These brands were falsely accused of having affiliations with Israel.

Advertisement

In Sylhet, protesters targeted a KFC outlet, throwing stones and damaging furniture before hoisting a Palestinian flag on the premises. Similar incidents occurred at Domino's Pizza and Bata outlets in the city. In Chattogram, a Puma showroom and Coca-Cola sign boards were vandalized.

The unrest highlights deeper concerns about the stability of the environment for both domestic and international investors. Bangladesh is increasingly viewed as a volatile market rather than a stable one, raising alarms for potential investors. Stability is a cornerstone of investment decisions, and the eruption of mob violence—whether fueled by geopolitical sentiments or domestic tensions—sends a deeply unsettling signal. This growing atmosphere of intolerance, violence, and unrest casts doubt on the nation’s ability to safeguard assets and protect employees.

For companies weighing commitments in sectors like renewable energy or pharmaceutical manufacturing, those events highlight critical risks. The question of whether such investments can be shielded from violence and instability has taken center stage, overshadowing the allure of economic incentives.

In boardrooms across the globe, perceptions of risk often overshadow potential gains. The recent turbulence has provided skeptics with compelling evidence, painting a picture of a market fraught with uncertainty and rising challenges in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government has failed to react proactively and contain the unrest. The approach left much to be desired, especially in terms of addressing the situation with clarity and decisiveness. The vandalism at Khulna's Moylapota intersection KFC, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khulna Metropolitan Police South Zone, exemplifies these shortcomings.

Advertisement

Following the attack, Deputy Commissioner Md. Abu Tarek stated, "The victims have suffered losses here. If they file a complaint with the police station, legal action will be taken."

According to local sources, this statement sparked confusion and criticism, as it implied that action would only be taken if the victims themselves filed complaints—despite the visible nature of the crime. All this indicates a reactive, rather than a preventive approach, and a failure to manage public dissent in a way that protects freedom of expression while ensuring law and order.

Meanwhile, Islamists in Bangladesh have increasingly targeted women, particularly in public spaces and activities, since the political transition following Sheikh Hasina's ouster. For example, women's football matches have faced violent protests and cancellations, with hardline groups labeling them "un-Islamic."

Additionally, there have been reports of Islamist mobs abducting girls and women during attacks on minority communities. These incidents reflect a growing intolerance toward women's participation in sports and public life and highlight the broader challenges women face in a society where political Islam is gaining ground.

Yunus' interim government has been criticized for its silence on these issues, raising concerns about the erosion of women's rights and freedoms.

In yet another deeply troubling incident on April 16 in Rupsha, Khulna City, approximately 60 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community were reportedly coerced into renouncing their faith. This act, allegedly orchestrated by the group "Khatm-e-Nabuwat Markaz," represents a grave violation of fundamental human rights and the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community has expressed profound concern over the pressure exerted on these families. The organization has called upon the Bangladeshi government to thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure the protection of religious rights for all citizens, including Ahmadi Muslims. This incident underscores the urgent need for safeguarding minority communities in the country, which Yunus' regime has failed to achieve.

Instead, under the Yunus administration, radical Islamic groups have gained prominence, increasingly dominating the political narrative. This shift has manifested in various troubling ways, including attacks on minorities, restrictions on women's rights, targeting companies allegedly linked to Israel, and undermining secular celebrations.

Bangladesh has also witnessed a marked decline in the celebration of secular festivals such as Novoborsho (Bangla New Year) and literary events. These festivals, once vibrant symbols of the nation's secular identity, are overshadowed by growing Islamist influence in politics and society. Novoborsho, traditionally celebrated with fairs, music, and dance, now faces diminished participation and increased scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Yunus administration has lifted bans against jihadist groups. In August of last year, for instance, the regime ended the ban on the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, and “all associated organizations.” Yunus has even met with leaders of Islamist groups such as Khelafat Majlish, Nizam-e-Islam, Hefazat-e-Islam, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Islami Andolon, Khelafat Andolon, and Jamiat Ulama-e Islam.

Advertisement

Islamists now freely hold rallies and gatherings in the country. On October 6, 2024, for instance, the nation's capital Dhaka experienced a pro-ISIS (Islamic State) march. Hundreds of students participated in a procession under the banner of “Conscious Teachers and Students,” holding what looked like the flag of the terrorist outfit, ISIS. They marched to the national parliament and demanded the establishment of a caliphate in Bangladesh, according to regional news.

On March 7, 2015, supporters of Hizb ut-Tahrir, a banned Islamist group, marched in Dhaka, demanding the establishment of an Islamic state in Bangladesh.

The implications of this rise are profound, with ramifications for the future of democracy and inclusivity in Bangladesh. The balance between Islamic ideology and secular governance remains a contentious issue, with far-reaching consequences for the nation's stability and identity.

Yunus’ interim government has also released many members of Islamic terrorist organizations. One is Jashimuddin Rahmani, leader of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group. According to the news website Firstpost, Rahmani, who was imprisoned for the murder of blogger Rajib Haider and faced additional charges under Bangladesh’s anti-terrorism laws, was freed on parole. He had been sentenced to five years in prison in 2013. ABT was banned in Bangladesh in 2015 during Hasina’s administration, but it was later rebranded as Ansar al-Islam, which was subsequently banned in 2017.

Advertisement

The mass protests in 2024, later hijacked by Islamists, led to the ascension of Yunus' Islamist administration. But this regime change is increasingly defiling not only the cultural traditions but also Bangladesh's identity and social cohesion.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie. Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.