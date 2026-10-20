The Left Trots Out ‘As a Christian,’ Its Latest Astroturf Line to Reframe Abdul El-Sayed

It seems like just last week I wrote about how the left focus groups certain terms and then astroturfs the legacy media and social media to propagandize and mislead voters. Oh, wait, it was last week. In fact, it was Friday when we looked at how the left inserted the term “lifelong Republican” as a way to give actual Republicans the impression that we conservatives are all of a sudden deciding to support socialists.

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Well, before letting the paint dry on that project, they’re back with a psyop designed to defend Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed against critics who happen to notice he refuses to formally disavow the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organization, along with his many other problematic statements and positions.

Here’s the campaign’s ad that the operation is built around.

As a man of faith, I pray every day. Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington. https://t.co/1OUOb51AC8 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 19, 2026

You know, you can always trust a man in plaid, holding a coffee cup – things you never, ever see El-Sayed doing in real life. I’m surprised they didn’t raid Bill Gates’ sweater closet for the wardrobe they used in this ad.

The two-pronged strategy in this op is first to shift the focus away from El-Sayed’s consistent association with and support of radical Islamic figures and organizations, and to reframe it all as El-Sayed being a man of faith, just like President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was a misunderstood Catholic when he ran for president.

The second is to flood legacy media and social media with another one of those focus-grouped terms. This one is, “as a Christian.” Just like “lifelong Republican,” this term is designed to give enough Republicans and independents pause in advance of election day.

Here are a few of many examples of "as a Christian" exploding onto social media right now.

As a Christian woman of faith, I pray every day, too. We follow different faiths, but I believe we pray to the one and only merciful God for peace, justice, and our children’s future. My children are Muslim, and your grandparents are Protestant. Our families are living examples of the melting pot we call America. There is so much love and humanity that connects us. ❤️ — Serena Shim's mother. (@judithpoe) October 19, 2026

As a Christian I really like he isn’t afraid to lean into his faith despite all the hate and fear mongering. Great ad — Ashleyy (@dontsippy) October 19, 2026

I trust Abdul El-Sayed more than I trust Tommy when it comes to protecting my religious liberty as a Christian. — Veronika (@SilentSkyZero) October 18, 2026

Damn.. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed delivered a valuable lesson worth hearing to the end. His message is important to all Americans. As a Christian American, I support his right to practice his own faith. 👏 👏 — Jeff Dunn (@JeffDunnNOVA) October 18, 2026

Just as in the case of the “lifelong Republican” op, don’t be surprised if you start to see legacy media pick this ball up and run with it. Its toolbox for this includes rounding up some supposed non-partisan Christian voters who would literally and liberally mention the term “as a Christian,” before professing their faith in a radical Islamic socialist candidate for Senate.

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Other options include highly edited “man on the street” interviews, or even some flash polling that suggests that El-Sayed is the victim of a religious double standard. It’s all on the table.

For those among you who have to engage with leftists in your own circles on these sorts of things, the best response when your leftist sister-in-law starts to parrot any of this is to simply ask a few questions: “Why won’t El-Sayed issue a formal statement denouncing the Muslim Brotherhood, a known terrorist organization? Why has his best ally in the campaign been Hasan Piker? And what about his family members’ association with the Muslim Brotherhood?”

Related: The Left’s Choreographed ‘Lifelong Republican’ Demoralization Campaign Is Underway

And none of that even touches on El-Sayed’s defense of enacting Sharia law in the U.S.

This is unbelievable. I thought it was AI. Abdul El-Sayed advocates for sharia law in the U.S. He argues that the U.S. banned sharia because of hate and discrimination, and the forces that banned it are the same forces that committed [insert every historic evil]. This is obscene political propaganda, putting sharia law in the same category of victimhood as historic American tragedies. It’s a perfect example of how illiberal movements use liberal politics as a Trojan horse to smuggle in authoritarianism. But you are right about one thing, Abdul. You don’t know what it means. Iranians do, and their message is clear: Fuck you, and fuck your sharia law. — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) August 9, 2026

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Based on everything you see coming out of the El-Sayed campaign, based strictly on its messaging themes, the one issue that has kept him competitive in this race is “gas prices.” It’s the one thing he keeps trying to shift to in order to get everyone to focus on it as a distraction. The last thing he wants to do is talk about the growing mountain of evidence that, if elected, he will likely work to destroy America as founded.

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