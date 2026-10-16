The Left’s Choreographed ‘Lifelong Republican’ Demoralization Campaign Is Underway

If you think you’ve been seeing the term “lifelong Republican” bandied about in some of your social media and legacy media content lately, it’s no accident; it’s by design. You are the target of this very comprehensive leftist demoralization campaign.

Advertisement

We’ve talked before about how the left uses polls to suppress Republican turnout and voting. The left has had its 2026 voter suppression polling machinery in place for some time. What’s emerging fast and hard is this term that clearly has come out of some of their own attitude research: “lifelong Republican.”

Apparently, the term is performing quite well in Democrat research when coupled with related content on how said “lifelong Republican” is dissatisfied with President Donald Trump, his administration, and Republicans in general. By “performing quite well,” I mean it’s effectively working to give Republicans pause and perhaps influence them to give up on voting in the midterms.

You may not be giving up, and we’ll get to what you can do about all of this in a moment, but based on how the Democrats are using this term to suppress the Republican vote, it is very likely working on people you know.

To be sure, it’s not just a social media campaign. Pay attention to how the legacy media is assembling live focus-group style panels of voters that include “lifelong Republicans” who inevitably will express their frustration with the president, and oddly, decide they now have gone full Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Seriously, no matter how unhappy he or she is with gas prices, no lifelong Republican is going to do an about-face and go full commie.

Related: Compassionate Socialism? It’s Time to Have a Sit-Down With That Young Socialist You Know.

But that is not what the legacy media and the left want you to think. Make no mistake, the cable networks and all of the major legacy news media are in on this one. This is a coordinated effort to suppress Republican turnout.

This is CBS News leading the way in the propaganda campaign.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is CNN following CBS’s lead.

Texas GOP voter: The Republican Party has been hijacked. They're not the Republican Party that I was a member of for all of my life. Reporter: Is this a vote for Talarico or against Ken Paxton? Texas GOP voter: It's a vote for Talarico in this case. He presents himself in a very positive manner. He is clearly a legitimate Christian. He doesn't just talk the talk, he walks the walk, and you can tell the difference from a mile away. — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 14, 2026

NBC is pretending that it’s doing objective research to advance the propaganda campaign.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And now, Democrat campaigns and social media posters are following suit, all working to achieve the same vote-suppressive effect.

Advertisement

Abdul El-Sayed is out with a new ad touting support from a “lifelong Republican” who says he’s voted “nine times” for Mike Rogers. The supposed GOP stalwart, Rich Perlberg, is a former newspaper publisher who endorsed John Kerry and Barack Obama for president and has since called for “embracing progressive values” on his Substack page called “White Man’s Burden,” a Free Beacon review found. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 15, 2026

As a lifelong Republican and now independent, I never imagined I’d run for Lieutenant Governor alongside a Democrat. But I’ve always voted for who’s going to do what’s right for Arizonans, not for a political party. Today, surrounded by family and friends, I proudly cast my vote for @katiehobbs and myself. — John Giles (@johngiles4AZ) October 15, 2026

I am a lifelong Republican... But come November 3rd I will crawl over broken glass to vote against ever Republican on the ballot!!! — Greg Alford 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🇺🇦🌻 (@GregAlford18) October 16, 2026

Of course, once you dig just beneath the surface, you inevitably find that these are not lifelong Republicans in the truest sense of the term. Maybe they once had a Republican party affiliation, but these are leftists cosplaying as lifelong Republicans. And the truth is, there aren't many of these people. The media has had to scour the country just to find these useful idiots for their own staged reports and "voter panels."

Advertisement

In Response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a pointed response.

I am a lifelong Republican and the people in the photo are Democrats. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 8, 2026

The truth is that all of this is contrived. It’s dishonest; it’s calculated to trick you, your family, and your friends into thinking that out of the blue, Republicans are going full DSA. That’s not happening. This is gaslighting and propaganda in their purest forms.

When you are talking with friends, family, and coworkers, make sure they know this. Don’t assume they can see through the lies. Don’t assume they consume the same media as you and are aware just how sophisticated this duplicitous demoralization campaign is. Make sure they know that they’re not going crazy, and that real lifelong Republicans don’t feel the way the left and the legacy media want them to feel right now.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!