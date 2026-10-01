DOJ Sues Maryland Over Mask Ban That Could Get Federal Agents Doxxed, Harmed, or Worse

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed today that it has filed a lawsuit against the state of Maryland, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, Prince George’s County, and Montgomery County over the blue state’s ban on law enforcement officers wearing masks. The new state law, which just took effect on October 1, prohibits law enforcement officers from wearing masks or other face coverings with few exceptions. The same law requires the state to develop a policy that requires law enforcement officers to wear visible identification while on duty.

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The law is an obvious attempt to put Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers’ safety at risk, making it easier to identify and doxx them, all for the simple act of doing what they are hired to do, which is to apprehend illegal aliens as trained and ordered.

The only exceptions to the mask ban center on whether the operation is an undercover action, along with other factors like the weather and individual health reasons.

ICE agents and other officers found to be non-compliant could face fines of up to $1,500.

The Washington Post, where democracy goes to die in wokeness, reported that, “Federal judges have struck down similar laws in California and Virginia after legal challenges from the Trump administration.”

According to WYPR Radio in Baltimore, “A similar California bill was struck down by a federal judge this year, but Maryland Democrats crafted the legislation to address the raised legal concerns, including making a violation a civil offense instead of a criminal offense.”

So, while ICE officers who wear masks on the job in Maryland may not face a criminal penalty, the civil penalty is enough to force compliance, thus putting the agent and his or her family at risk – all by design and thanks to Democrat leaders in Maryland.

In a statement, the DOJ said, “Not only are these laws illegal attempts to regulate the federal government, but, as alleged in the (DOJ’s) complaint, the laws threaten the safety of federal officers who have faced an unprecedented wave of harassment, doxing, and even violence. Threatening officers with prosecution for simply protecting their identities and their families also chills the enforcement of federal law and compromises sensitive law enforcement operations.”

Today’s lawsuit marks the EIGHTH state the Department has sued over unlawful regulation of federal agents.



Not only are these laws illegal attempts to regulate the federal government, but, as alleged in the complaint, the laws threaten the safety of federal officers who have… pic.twitter.com/atxuWHSajL — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 1, 2026

“Under the U.S. Constitution, the Supremacy Clause provides that states and localities do not have the authority to regulate the Federal Government,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. said. “And they certainly cannot enact laws that place the safety of federal law enforcement at risk and undermine federal operations. We will never tolerate the doxxing or harassment of federal officers, or any law like those in Maryland that enables violent behavior against federal law enforcement officers and their families.”

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Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division added: “The Federal Government, not state and local governments, gets to decide which equipment federal officers may or may not wear when performing their official duties.”

The DOJ reported that this lawsuit against Maryland “is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by the Civil Division targeting illegal policies designed to thwart federal law enforcement across the country.”

It pointed to similar actions in New York, Virginia, Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, where the DOJ was able to secure preliminary relief from local courts on those mask bans and ID requirements.

It’s a sad day when the DOJ has to go to court just because state government officials from the Democrat Party have gone out of their way to create laws that as designed would get federal agents and their families potentially harmed or even killed. Of course, leftists will pretend they don't know what you're talking about if you mention this, but they're not all that great at keeping their mouths shut.

This is one leftist, a California “Pan-African Studies professor,” saying the quiet part out loud.

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🚨 Cal State LA Pan-African Studies professor Melina Abdullah reportedly doxxed an ICE agent, naming him, giving the hotel and street address where she said he “may be staying,” and repeatedly telling the crowd to “f*ck him up.” pic.twitter.com/IxvkQ4Hb1v — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 8, 2026

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