Winning! ‘Assisted Dying’ Bill Is Taking Its Last Breaths in the UK

The BBC is reporting that Kim Leadbeater, the member of Parliament (MP) who “introduced a bill looking to legalize assisted dying, has labelled the delay in bringing in the legislation as ‘undemocratic’.”

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According to the BBC, in 2025, “MPs voted by a majority of 55 to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales expected to die within six months to seek help to end their own life.…However, it has since stalled in the House of Lords and is now unlikely to pass.”

I’ll give you a moment to catch your breath. Yes, we’re still talking about the UK. And yes, “life” is winning, at least in this case.

Labour MP and complete sociopath Kim Leadbeater says families trying to convince their relatives to NOT end their own life is 'coercion'



WHAT IS WRONG WITH HER?pic.twitter.com/z96dFAjRPq — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) November 4, 2025

In that clip, Leadbeater says that if you try to prevent your loved one from killing themselves, that’s “coercion” and a real injustice. If you haven’t noticed, Leadbeater really cares a lot about not letting people die a natural death. I think there are words for people like that.

The Catholic Herald’s reporting on the matter reinforces what the BBC is learning. The Herald says that the assisted suicide bill, which Leadbeater introduced in 2024, “had become increasingly controversial, facing mounting concern from medical bodies and disability rights activists.”

As a result, the bill “will not become law, both sides have now conceded.”

The strange thing is that the bill had gotten through some of the major obstacles in its path. In June, it passed the UK’s “Third Reading” in the House of Commons, and then it went to the House of Lords.

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That’s where things got sticky, and the scrutiny got intense. One issue was that the bill as Leadbeater proposed it allowed for remote interactions between physicians and patients on the decision of assisted suicide. Some members of that legislative body were disappointed that Leadbeater’s bill did not require face-to-face meetings for discussion of such a serious decision.

The consensus was and is that if passed, the proposed law would be a threat to the disabled and the elderly, in particular.

According to the Herald, opponents penned a joint letter to the MPs, saying: “It is now clear that the Terminally ill (End of Life) Bill will fall,” and that the bill “does not sufficiently guard against coercion or protect the most vulnerable people in our society.”

“Despite the concerns raised in the House of Lords, alongside those of medical bodies, proponents of the bill struggled to acknowledge its failures to safeguard the vulnerable and refused to engage with the criticisms.”

What are those criticisms?

Some include the possibility that the criteria for eligible patients will expand, as it has done in Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, and that people who may be undecided and in a vulnerable place will be coerced by the state and others to end their own lives.

As the debate over the bill went on, at one point, proponents took issue with the use of the word “suicide,” pushing instead for euphemistic language that deceptively softened the seriously dire issues at play.

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MP Rebecca Paul wasn’t having it.

Important to use the right terminology in this debate. I made this point in bill committee much to the horror of Kim Leadbeater et al. https://t.co/GulgK5SRk6 pic.twitter.com/OVBYq8eVsB — Rebecca Paul MP (@Rebecca_SPaul) September 19, 2025

Of course, as the BBC reports, Leadbeater has a problem with the injustice of it all. No, not the injustice of creating a system on a slippery slope that’s designed to industrialize the systemic murder of people who are most vulnerable. Rather, the injustice of allowing members of the House of Lords to get in her bill’s way.

The UK’s legislative rules require that proposed legislation make it through all parliamentary stages before the end of each session, usually over the course of one to two years. If the clock runs out, the bill likely fails. This bill is on borrowed time.

In the spirit of the content of Leadbeater’s bill, if the bill only has six months to “live,” can we kill it now? Come on! Can we?

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