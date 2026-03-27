Everybody Hates John

Tim O'Brien | 5:01 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) clearly does not like the title “Senate Majority Leader.” How else can you explain his consistency in driving his Senate majority advantage into the ground?  

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Our Catherine Salgado details Thune’s latest non-accomplishment when he squandered the Republicans’ unified stand against fake Democrat outrage over U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and TSA funding: 

Senate Republicans finally reached a deal with Democrats and rammed through funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), except for immigration enforcement. Senators then left town so they could not vote on the crucial SAVE America Act. And Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is fuming. 

Democrats insisted on not including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol (BP) in the funding deal, and Senate Republicans agreed. Now, frontline ICE and BP are funded separately through President Donald Trump‘s term, though civilian Customs and Border Protection staff that supports the frontline agents are not. Civilian support staff for border agents are not funded through the separate funding and will therefore go without paychecks. But the whole manner and circumstances of the vote, from using voice vote instead of roll call (hiding who voted for what) to doing it at 3 a.m. to rushing out of town afterwards and avoiding the critical issue of the SAVE Act, was underhanded and cowardly, not to mention Democrats can now brag to their voters that Republicans caved.

Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Thune carries on the in the Republican tradition of being graceful losers. So, how are actual conservatives reacting? As you might expect. Let’s check in on the House. 

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X user “WallStreetMav” points out that Thune likes to disagree with himself on matters of policy. 

This is actor James Woods, whose post speaks for itself. 

The Democrats’ top dog in the Senate is Chuck Schumer (S-N.Y.). After Thune so graciously reached (jumped?) across the aisle to fund TSA without funding border security, you’d expect Schumer to be equally gracious, respectful, and appreciative. If you do, you’d be wrong.  

Schumer made sure to point out that Thune “caved,” that he lost, and that he gave in to the stronger party, the Democrats, even though they are the minority party in the Senate. 

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The Democrats aren’t thanking Thune. They’re mocking him and belittling him, and treating him no differently than if he stuck to his guns, which he did not. 

If you know the Democrats will treat you like this when you work with them, what is the point of working with them? 

Why are the Republicans doing everything they can to lose the midterms? This is beyond incompetence. This has to be willful. 

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

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COLUMNS

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DHS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ICE JOHN THUNE SENATE TSA

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