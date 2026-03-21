How Badly Can a Biden Appointee, Letitia James, and Transgenderism Wreck America? This Badly.

If you need a reminder of just how much Joe Biden wrecked the country while he was in the White House, here is yet another example. A Biden judicial appointee in Oregon ruled against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on issues tied to controversial transgender medical treatments, and that’s just the start.

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While this would not come as a surprise to any thinking person, the more you peel the layers back on this story, the more it affirms just how bad Biden was for America.

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai decided that in December, when the HHS issued a declaration that dubbed certain gender procedures and treatments unsafe and ineffective for minors, the federal agency went too far. These treatments included puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex-change bottom and top surgeries.

Kasubhai said that Kennedy did not follow the appropriate administrative processes when HHS made the declaration. HHS reportedly informed doctors and health providers that if they provide these treatments to minors, the administration might exclude them from such federal health programs as Medicare and Medicaid.

What this latest ruling does is give certain relief to doctors and providers who want to continue to making bank by destroying the lives of children through such life-altering treatments.

Here is where it gets worse. Celebrating the judge’s decision was a familiar name and face.

“Today’s win breaks through the noise and gives some needed clarity to patients, families, and providers,” said New York’s attorney general Letitia James, who served as lead counsel on the lawsuit. “Health care services for transgender young people remain legal, and the federal government cannot intimidate or punish the providers who offer them.”

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Not coincidentally, in another case we’ll get to in a bit, she is the one who is trying to intimidate a hospital that wants to shut its 'gender care' operation down, and she is trying to bully the hospital into keeping it going.

In this case, Judge Kasubhai said with regard to Robert Kennedy’s declaration, “The notion that ‘I will go forward and issue a declaration and see if we can get away with it’ is not a principle of governance that adheres to the overarching commitment to a democratic republic that requires the rule of law to be regarded and respected and honored as a sacred.”

In this case, 21 states and the District of Columbia filed suit against HHS, Kennedy, and HHS’s inspector general over the declaration. The plaintiffs claimed that Kennedy’s declaration sought to coerce doctors to stop providing those controversial treatments for minors, while doing an end-around on certain legal requirements for when an administration seeks to institute a policy change.

One thing the suit contended that the Trump administration did not do and should have done was to give the public notice and a chance to comment before material changes were made to federal health policy.

What HHS actually did was make its declaration after consideration of a peer-reviewed report and its conclusions. The report recommended that behavioral therapy be the first option provided to gender-confused minors. HHS called for doctors to give this option the best possible chance and more time to work, rather than choosing the chemical and surgical route right from the start.

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Separately, in February, I reported on the fallout from a $2 million award to a victim of “gender affirming care” treatments in yet another case. Right after that judgment, the American Medical Association (AMA) renounced gender surgeries on children, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) did the same.

While the Trump administration and the real world have clarity on the risks to children of gender mutilation and treatments, the Democrats are dead set against fixing some massive problems they created on gender issues. As with anything where the left is involved, it only gets even more complicated at this point.

James wants to bully doctors to keep providing ‘gender care’ treatments

In yet another case, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has had to step in and warn James that it might be compelled to defend New York hospital NYU Langone Health if she decides to push the healthcare provider to reverse its decision to stop providing certain "gender care procedures" for minors. That’s right. A hospital wants to stop messing with kids’ lives through "gender care," and James wants to prevent that.

This has led to a showdown between the federal government and James. The DOJ sent a letter to James on March 18, telling her that she cannot use her state’s anti-discrimination law to force NYU Langone to provide what Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche described as "sex-rejecting procedures" for minors.

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Blanche advised James that the federal government under Trump would take "all necessary actions" to defend NYU Langone. In February, according to the Associated Press, James had directed NYU Langone to resume providing the controversial procedures by a deadline of March 11 or risk further enforcement steps by her.

Prior to all of that, NYU Langone had announced that it was phasing out some ‘gender care’ treatments for children due to the "current regulatory environment," along with the loss of the hospital’s medical director.

What you need to know about that Oregon judge

At the top, I mentioned that wrecking ball of an administration Joe Biden put together. It’s not like we couldn’t see this coming. Here’s more on Kasubhai, who ruled that HHS overreached when it declared certain gender mutilation procedures and treatments unsafe.

The U.S. Senate confirmed the Biden appointee 51-44, which, for the most part, was along party lines. Lena Zwarensteyn of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights said at the time that Kasubhai “makes history as the first Asian American lifetime judge and first Muslim lifetime judge on the District of Oregon. This personal and professional diversity strengthens our democracy by improving judicial decision-making and allows more people to see themselves reflected and represented in the courtroom.”

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Oregon Capital Chronicle described Kasubhai as “the son of Indian immigrants and grew up in California, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of California-Berkeley in 1992. He then moved to Oregon and graduated from the University of Oregon’s law school in 1996.”

During Kasubhai’s confirmation hearings in 2023, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Kennedy (R-La.) shredded the leftist judge with his own words.

Cruz described the judge's record as “so far out of the mainstream” that all of the Judiciary Committee’s questions were directed toward him. The Republicans then focused on a ruling Kasubhai handed down that invalidated Eugene, Ore.’s citywide curfew during the 2020 riots over George Floyd’s death.

Kennedy zeroed in on Kasubhai’s own courtroom rules, which instructed attorneys and others in his courtroom to provide their “pronouns and honorifics,” and to use them when referring to others in the courtroom. As Rush Limbaugh would say, “for those of you in Rio Linda,” honorifics are the titles we use as a preface to our names – things like Mr., Ms., etc.

During Kasubhai’s confirmation hearing, all the red flags were there. Marxism, wokism, racism, “equity,” the whole bit. Even his rather bizarre poetry and writings. After watching this video from the confirmation hearings, it’s no wonder Kasubhai is doing his level best to carry out the Biden manifesto, which, though unsaid, amounts to one simple objective – destroy America as we know it.

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