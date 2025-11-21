Hey Republicans in Congress! Be More Like Brandon Gill.

Like most conservatives or libs, I had no idea who Brandon Gill was until March, when I caught this exchange as he grilled NPR chief Katherine Maher. Maher was appearing before Congress as part of her failed effort to save federal funding for public broadcasting.

Today I asked @NPR CEO @krmaher to explain her prolific, radically left-wing public commentary.



She couldn’t even defend her own words. pic.twitter.com/KuFVylPFsC — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 27, 2025

For me, that put him on the map, and I’ve followed him more closely since. If you’re not familiar with Gill, he’s a 31-year-old freshman Republican member of Congress who represents the solidly red 26th Congressional District in Texas, not far from Dallas-Fort Worth. He’s one of the youngest members in the House.

Gill was born on a military base. His dad was a U.S. Air Force officer. He was raised on a cattle ranch in West Texas, where, as he grew up, he spent hours on tractors and doing ranch chores while listening to Rush Limbaugh.

He’s been married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of Dinesh D’Souza, since 2017, and he has two young children.

Before entering public life, Gill went to Dartmouth, where he was on the staff of the conservative student newspaper called Dartmouth Review. He graduated from the school cum laude with a degree in History and Economics, before working as an investment banker in New York City. After that, he founded an online conservative news site called the D.C. Enquirer.

Gill is a Christian who adheres to the core principles of conservatism. Due to his age, his outspokenness, his intelligence, and a certain amount of ‘fight’ in him, you could say he’s a good poster child for the future of conservatism in this country. As a young member of Congress with an already varied background, he has brought an outsider’s perspective to his role in the Capitol.

This becomes evident when you see him in action. He tends to shine brightest when engaging in give-and-take with leftists who deserve to be pilloried with their own words. Unlike most congressional reps and senators, who use their time during hearings to posture, Gill prefers to cross-examine leftists who testify before Congress.

Instead of giving speeches and not allowing the witness to speak, Gill wants and needs them to speak. In fact, his strategy is to build his whole exchange around the witness’s own words, not his. The facts that, demographically speaking, he’s a ‘digital native,’ having grown up on the internet, and he’s very smart, only make his approach fresh, productive, and effective.

Usually, once he gets done with a witness, they’ve revealed something about themselves they wish they hadn’t, and America has a much better picture of the double-standards and hypocrisy that form the entire foundation of leftism.

Sit back and enjoy this meeting between Gill and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on the matter of allowing men in women’s restrooms.

JUST IN: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker goes mute after Rep. Brandon Gill stumps him on his previous tweet about men in women's bathrooms.



Gill: Do you think men should be allowed in women's restrooms?



Pritzker: I'm not sure why this has come to this issue.



Gill: You tweeted:… pic.twitter.com/BBuaybTwRV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

Notice that Gill never comes to work unprepared. He and his staff have not only done the research to uncover the chinks in leftist amor, but he’s also prepared himself, fully internalizing the content he wants to discuss, and completely committed to his own cross-examination strategy for exposing leftists.

Like the time he queried the head of USA Fencing, who had been a proponent of allowing men to compete against women.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) grills the Chairman of USA Fencing over his past attacks on parents who oppose men playing in girls' sports. pic.twitter.com/ax6XGv4j1x — M101 News (@M101NewsOrg) May 8, 2025

While Gill is good at these congressional testimony moments, don’t be too quick to label him a one-trick pony. Even though he’s been in office less than a year, he’s also starting to demonstrate a political savvy that bests others who’ve been in Washington for years.

Months after arriving in Congress, Gill filed Articles of Impeachment against Judge James Boasberg, who is best known for showing up to put a stop to Trump administrative actions, most notably issuing a temporary restraining order halting deportation flights of Venezuelan nationals under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act.

BREAKING: Rep. Brandon Gill has officially filed Articles of Impeachment against Judge James Boasberg.



REP. GILL: “He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office.” pic.twitter.com/uHfQfbA7dq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2025

This is not beginner stuff.

As time goes by, it will be interesting to see what committees he joins, and what kinds of legislation he introduces and shepherds. Based on his initial performance, you can bet he won’t take the passive approach that too many lifetime members of Congress have taken.

Some of them should pay attention to Gill and try to be more like him. This is what the people want.

