SCOTUS: Colorado’s Ban on ‘Conversion Therapy' for Kids Under Scrutiny in New Term

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) starts its new term today with oral arguments in a case (Chiles v. Salazar) centered on Colorado’s ban on “conversion therapy” for children.

Let’s stop right here before we go any further. Terms like “conversion therapy” are Orwellian ones that mean the opposite of what they purport to mean. The term itself is intentionally deceptive.

So, what is conversion therapy? Its opponents say it’s “treatment intended to change the identity or behavior of gay and transgender people.” They base this on the assumption that a child can honestly believe he or she was born in the wrong body or that attraction to the same sex is so normal that any attempt to change it is the problem. Never mind that armies of teachers, counselors, therapists, and others work incessantly to convince children to question their gender identities.

So when parents try to take charge and remind their child, who was born a girl, that she is a girl in reality, that’s simply affirmation of her sex. But that's not how the Left sees it.

Liberals who have bastardized all reality through intense gaslighting on this issue, say that when you try to affirm natural sex, that is “conversion therapy.” If your head’s spinning already, that’s the goal.

Now, in a major case before the nine justices, lawyers for Kaley Chiles, an evangelical Christian and licensed therapist, will make the case that the state of Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors is a violation of Chiles’ First Amendment rights. They will say that Chiles has a constitutional right, as a licensed mental health practitioner, to counsel young clients of hers in a manner consistent with her own religious faith and values. Those values include accepting the body you were born with.

Lawyers from the Alliance Defending Freedom are representing Chiles before SCOTUS. The U.S. Department of Justice supports Chiles in this case, and so does the Association of Biblical Counselors and the Family Research Council.

On the other side of this issue are all of the Democrats, the legacy news media, and the medical and mental health establishment.

Chiles v. Salazar marks the first time the Supreme Court has heard a case like this.

Opponents of conversion therapy have so reframed the issue that trying to reverse an unnatural change or 'transition' is deemed change itself. This raises the question: If you try to convince your child not to change, is that really an attempt to change him or her? It seems like it should be the other way around, but that’s how gaslighting works.

Kristen Waggoner, president and CEO of ADF, said in a post last night on X that laws like this ban on conversion therapy “explicitly allow counselors to encourage a child toward ‘transition’—a path that typically leads to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries. So in this upside-down world, verbal conversation is ‘harmful’—but pushing kids to irreversibly harm their bodies is just fine. And those who oppose this harm are condemned and intimidated as ‘haters.’”

Tomorrow, we will argue Chiles v. Salazar, about whether states can forbid counselors from engaging in certain speech that helps children grow comfortable with their biological sex.



Sadly, the usual supporting rally outside the Supreme Court will not take place. Experienced… pic.twitter.com/sE5lJf2MtN — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) October 6, 2025

Both sides are now arguing before the court, and at some point later this year, we will find out whether sanity or insanity prevailed. Fallout from the case could impact 30 additional states that have laws on the books similar to Colorado’s ban.

As usual, conservatives will hold their breath until a decision comes in, having previously learned that having a clear majority at SCOTUS is no guarantee that common sense will prevail. Judging from reports coming out of the court this morning, it’s a toss-up.

Colorado attorneys in Chiles v Salazar doubled down on calling transgenderism innate. Transgenderism by definition is the REJECTION of your innate birth sex. Conservative justices are going to see right through this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/RYsO92YzAi — Conservative from Boulder (@a4waystop) October 7, 2025

