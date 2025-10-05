Steak ‘n Shake Will Install the Biggest Possible American Flags at Its Restaurants Nationwide

Whether the move is genuine or just shows that Steak 'n Shake has an uncanny ability to read the room, the hamburger chain last night did something that is sure to win over more than a few American patriots. In a post on X, Steak 'n Shake revealed that it’s begun American flag installations at its branches.

The flag installations have begun at Steak n Shake.



Every Steak n Shake is getting the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow!



Steak n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w19csgwy5H — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) October 4, 2025

Because local zoning ordinances vary from location to location, Steak 'n Shake said that the size of the flags and flag poles will be dictated by what is permissible in each location, but the policy itself is to erect the largest flags and tallest poles possible.

In response, X posters were universally supportive with a huge response, starting with none other than X owner Elon Musk, who replied to Steak 'n Shake’s post, “I’m ordering from there tomorrow!”

Awesome 👏🏽 can’t wait to add this to my view when I pass by my local one on Harlem Ave in Tinley Park, Illinois. Here’s it is at sunset. The 🇺🇸 will be epic here pic.twitter.com/7eAGK8s0SB — Chris Nardi (@oneill_nardi17) October 5, 2025

There is another wrinkle to this story that may help put this latest move into perspective. You may recall the recent dustup over the Cracker Barrel rebranding, where the woke CEO and her marketing team decided to ditch that chain’s beloved logo, branding, and in-store décor.

Before Cracker Barrel was shamed into reversing course, Steak 'n Shake weighed in repeatedly on X.

Fire the CEO!



Spend your money elsewhere until the Cracker Barrel CEO is fired.



Go to restaurants like Steak n Shake that embrace their heritage and don't cut corners on food quality. https://t.co/fySJUBZ8qX — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) September 24, 2025

This is no accident. The two chains – Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel – share a major investor in Sardar Biglari. He’s the Iranian-American founder, chairman, and CEO of Biglari Holdings, which owns 100% of Steak ‘n Shake. He’s been the chairman and CEO of that company since 2008.

Biglari is also a longtime investor in Cracker Barrel, where he has been a thorn in the side of that chain’s management. Even before the rebranding fiasco at Cracker Barrel, Biglari was working to shake things up there. Once the rebranding disaster started to make headlines, he seized on that to call for changes.

It doesn’t seem a stretch to assume that Biglari’s fingerprints are all over this latest decision to tie the Steak 'n Shake brand to Old Glory. He was born in Iran and emigrated with his family to the U.S., where they landed and settled in San Antonio in 1984.

So, if you’re in the mood for a burger, fries, or milk shake, it won’t be long before all you need to do is look for the red, white, and blue.

