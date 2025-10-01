Theater Kids: The Schumer Shutdown Show Must Go On

Tim O'Brien | 3:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There's nothing like a government shutdown to give the theater kids in Washington some inspiration. I mean, you’ve got a smartphone and time on your hands ... what to do? 

Well, if you’re one of those attention-starved, latently developing politicos and other “influencers,” now is a great time to get out there on TikTok and show the rest of the world what digital democracy is all about. Let’s go to Sarah McBride, the gender-confused congressional representative from Delaware. 

Next up, let’s get the big-picture view of the shutdown optics courtesy of the House Democrats. This is how Democrats tried to make it look like it’s the Republicans who caused the shutdown. 

The truth of the matter is that this is not a “Republican Shutdown,” but rather a “Schumer Shutdown,” since he is the one who hasn’t been able to rope in the more extreme elements of his party to work on a continuing resolution that would keep the government open. 

It is the Democrats, particularly the far-left fringe elements, who just don’t like the Trump administration and are shutting the government down for the primary purpose of trying to blame Republicans for shutting it down. If Republicans had only appeased them, they say, the government would still be open. 

The contrived issue that Democrats are trying to pin on Republicans is the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. As the name implies, this was their baby. And lo and behold, over a decade later it’s in trouble. And Democrats want Republicans to fix it for them. Pour another cup of coffee for our own Matt Margolis, who has been on top of this story from the beginning. In this piece, Matt details how entrenched the Democrats are in the issue of extending subsidies for the ACA. 

At the end of the day, this is almost completely theatrics. Who better to illustrate that than the “Karen” of the Senate, Liz Warren. She's the master of the earnest lie.

No roundup of theater kids would be complete without California’s own Eric Swalwell, who in this podcast interview is trying to multi-task, selling “No Kings” merchandise while blaming the whole shutdown on the Epstein files. This is his special brand of the theater of the absurd.

Teresa Leger Fernández, from New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, is an up-and-comer in the Washington Theater Kid Club, but as you’ll see, she shows great promise. Like Carrot Top, she’s a prop comic. Her specialty is signs. Once her intern starts rolling the smartphone video app, Fernandez works her magic by pretending to look for places to hang signs where there aren’t any places to hang signs. 

Actually, it’s all a bit disappointing so far. I thought the Democrats had better theater kid game than this, but it’s early. As we know, don’t put anything past the left. Nothing is beyond them or beneath them. Just give them time.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

