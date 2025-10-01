Theater Kids: The Schumer Shutdown Show Must Go On

There's nothing like a government shutdown to give the theater kids in Washington some inspiration. I mean, you’ve got a smartphone and time on your hands ... what to do?

Well, if you’re one of those attention-starved, latently developing politicos and other “influencers,” now is a great time to get out there on TikTok and show the rest of the world what digital democracy is all about. Let’s go to Sarah McBride, the gender-confused congressional representative from Delaware.

GOP criticizes Rep. Sarah McBride over shutdown skit



Republicans accuse Delaware Democrat of deflecting blame and mocking women.



#Minutes pic.twitter.com/A5uI85TppA — Minutes (@Minutes_ae) October 1, 2025

Next up, let’s get the big-picture view of the shutdown optics courtesy of the House Democrats. This is how Democrats tried to make it look like it’s the Republicans who caused the shutdown.

New photo shows House Democrats in full attendance to stop government shutdown while the Republican side of the chamber is empty. pic.twitter.com/5nG5H79f9P — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 30, 2025

The truth of the matter is that this is not a “Republican Shutdown,” but rather a “Schumer Shutdown,” since he is the one who hasn’t been able to rope in the more extreme elements of his party to work on a continuing resolution that would keep the government open.

It is the Democrats, particularly the far-left fringe elements, who just don’t like the Trump administration and are shutting the government down for the primary purpose of trying to blame Republicans for shutting it down. If Republicans had only appeased them, they say, the government would still be open.

The contrived issue that Democrats are trying to pin on Republicans is the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. As the name implies, this was their baby. And lo and behold, over a decade later it’s in trouble. And Democrats want Republicans to fix it for them. Pour another cup of coffee for our own Matt Margolis, who has been on top of this story from the beginning. In this piece, Matt details how entrenched the Democrats are in the issue of extending subsidies for the ACA.

At the end of the day, this is almost completely theatrics. Who better to illustrate that than the “Karen” of the Senate, Liz Warren. She's the master of the earnest lie.

Donald Trump SHUT DOWN the government last night.



Why? Because he and Republicans in Congress would rather shut down the whole government than lower your health care costs.



It’s shameful. pic.twitter.com/i4VeTjnqts — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 1, 2025

No roundup of theater kids would be complete without California’s own Eric Swalwell, who in this podcast interview is trying to multi-task, selling “No Kings” merchandise while blaming the whole shutdown on the Epstein files. This is his special brand of the theater of the absurd.

Republicans are too busy burying the Epstein files to do their job. pic.twitter.com/aoqdfV6b6G — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 1, 2025

Teresa Leger Fernández, from New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, is an up-and-comer in the Washington Theater Kid Club, but as you’ll see, she shows great promise. Like Carrot Top, she’s a prop comic. Her specialty is signs. Once her intern starts rolling the smartphone video app, Fernandez works her magic by pretending to look for places to hang signs where there aren’t any places to hang signs.

I absolutely love Theresa putting out missing signs for the Republicans since they didn’t show up to save this Country from a shut down! pic.twitter.com/vtLKS60bcO — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 30, 2025

Actually, it’s all a bit disappointing so far. I thought the Democrats had better theater kid game than this, but it’s early. As we know, don’t put anything past the left. Nothing is beyond them or beneath them. Just give them time.

