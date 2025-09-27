BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi Activates FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces Nationwide

In a post on the X platform last night, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she has activated the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) nationwide to “disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents.” This is in direct response to increasing acts of violence against ICE agents and facilities.

I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 27, 2025

There have been numerous instances of late where ICE officers have been targeted, including the Wednesday shooting in Dallas, where a gunmen shot three detainees (likely intending to hit ICE agents) at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. We won’t give the killer the attention he sought by mentioning his name here, but reports are he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. No ICE agents were hit, but one of the detainees died from his wounds.

As our own Catherine Selgado reported, it could have been even worse. Other detainees could have been shot if not for the heroic actions of ICE officers, who bravely put themselves in harm’s way between the shooter and detainees as they moved those detainees to safety.

There were several other instances just this week where “protestors” physically blocked ICE vehicles and agents from entering and exiting ICE and federal facilities, interfering with official business while at the same time putting those officers at risk of violent attack.

🚨 BREAKING: Masked rioters are blocking and ATTACKING ICE agents’ vehicles at the Broadview ICE facility outside outside Chicago



It’s time to send in the National Guard



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/BOqpKK2PrR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2025

In Bondi’s X post, she said she’s seen enough.

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime,” she posted on X.

In activating the JTTFs, Bondi said that those accused of engaging in illegal activity could face charges that range from conspiracy, assault and civil disorder offenses, to terrorism offenses.

The JTTFs are described by the FBI as “our nation’s front line of defense against terrorism, both international and domestic.” These are locally based teams of investigators, analysts, and other specialists from a cross-section of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

They not only gather evidence, collect and share intelligence, but they also are empowered to make arrests and respond to threats instantly.

JTTFs coordinate through the interagency National Joint Terrorism Task Force at FBI Headquarters. The FBI states on its website that the first JTTF was established in New York City in 1980, and today there are roughly 200 nationwide.

In addition to activating JTTFs, Bondi has given direction to the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and U.S. Marshals Service “to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country.” she said, adding that, “The rule of law will prevail.”

Or, in the words of just about every leftist when President Trump and other conservatives were the subjects of political lawfare in recent years, “No one is above the law.”

