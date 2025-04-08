It Would Be Super Cool if the Democrats Weren't Always Rooting for the Bad Guys

The Democrats are still wandering in the political wilderness and continuing to insist that all they need is "better messaging," even though there is considerable debate among themselves about just what the message is. From the perspective of the right side of the aisle, the message seems pretty clear: Dems are quite fond of criminals, terrorists, and fleecing American taxpayers via government fraud and waste.

They will tell you that this isn't true, of course. They're also the people who will tell you that the government can give you free stuff, though. Democrats have been lying to themselves and the American people for so long that the party elites would break out in hives if they were honest about anything for more than a few seconds.

Watching President Trump and his administration work since Jan. 20 has only reinforced the above-mentioned brutal but honest assessment of the Democratic Party. The "America Last" judges that Joe Biden littered the judiciary with have tried to thwart every effort to rid the federal bureaucracy of waste and save American citizens from the threat of violent illegal alien criminals.

The Dem affinity for the illegal gangs is really perplexing. We all know that the Democrats champion open borders and amnesty because they want to instantly mint new voters who are beholden to them. It matters not that legal immigrants are put off by this because it's all a numbers game and they think they can import more people than they alienate. Dems are constantly pushing policies that would essentially create a pipeline of illegal blood for them to bring into the party fold. They don't care if thousands upon thousands of murders and rapists make it through the pipeline.

That's really not surprising coming from a party that elevated Teddy Kennedy to demigod status.

Democrats have long had a warped view of good and bad. During the latter part of the Cold War, Dems were vigorous apologists for a lot of what the Soviet Union was doing. In fact, after about 1963 they never really viewed Russia as a threat again until they decided to make up the collusion hoax in 2016.

As I wander each morning through the digital insane asylums located in the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post, I see one example after another of leftists explicitly and implicitly rooting against anything that Trump does, no matter what the potential upside is for the American people. They're in full "cut off your nose to spite your face" mode every day, given that Trump's efforts will make all our lives better. In their twisted world he's the supreme evil and Tren de Aragua thugs are wearing the white hats.

Even when he's dealing with Iran, there's a palpable sense that the media lefties are rooting against Trump. It would be a liberal sacrilege if any them so much as speculated that what the president was trying to accomplish might be good not only for the United States, but the rest of the world as well. ORANGE MAN BAD must be demonized at all times, even when he's dealing the bankroller of Islamic terrorism.

True, it's easy to attribute all of this to Trump Derangement Syndrome, but it's just as easy to say that Democrats are so vehemently anti-Semitic and anti-Israel now that they harbor fantasies about being co-sponsors of terrorism in the Middle East. I sincerely wish that I were merely being sarcastic and mean on this point, but I'm not.

I would like to be wrong about all of this. It's disheartening to see the major opposition party cheerleading the destruction of the Republic and the rest of the free world along with it. We all know how the communist utopia story they're trying to sell ends.

As I have written many times in the last few weeks, I don't want to see one-party rule in the United States.

I just don't want the anti-American 2025 Democrats to be the other party.

