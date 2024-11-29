The Morning Briefing: The SFK Holiday Way to Get Along With Your Relatives Who Are Democrats

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Black Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. "Why does everything have to be about color?" Krissendren once asked.

Again: quick holiday stuff today.

Advertisement

Very quick.

We'll start with a little background for those who are new to this space.

I never had a wandering liberal phase when I was young. I grew up in Barry Goldwater's Arizona; my family and friends have always known that I'm conservative. I've spent my entire adult life working in the entertainment industry, which is left of left politically. This has never been a problem for me because I don't talk about politics when I'm not working.

Ever.

It's an easy way to avoid stress.

I'll still be going off on the lefties here every day, but I'm not going to carry that into cherished time with my loved ones.

I am forever grateful for the opportunity to spout my political opinions to such an erudite audience. I am especially thankful for the friendship and support of our VIP family. We're inviting more of our friends to join us with a 74% discount when you subscribe and use the promo code POTUS47. Trust me, you'll love this.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

<raises hand>

Advertisement

PJ Media

#WINNING. Dem Megadonor: Kamala Doesn’t Have 'Political Future’

Leaflets in London: ‘Every Zionist Needs to Leave Britain or Be Slaughtered’

But "JOY," or something. Trump Cabinet Picks Are Receiving Credible Bomb Threats and Being Swatted

Townhall Mothership

Yeah...no. Democrat Urges Americans to 'Give Thanks' to Illegal Immigrants on

Debunking Gun Control Lies at the Dinner Table: A Counter-Guide to Everytown (Part 2)

My Thanksgiving Disaster, and Why I Am Still Grateful

Kamala Harris Releases a Thanksgiving Message, and Things Get Weird

Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED

VIP

Mass Arrests at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as Pro-Hamas Psychos Run Wild

Trump Has a Lot of Leverage Going Into Negotiations to End Ukraine War

Removing Fluoride From Water Supply Is Racist, Claim ‘Experts’, Corporate Media

The Real Reason Kamala Harris Lost

Around the Interwebz

President Macron Visits Restored Notre-Dame Cathedral With TV Crew Ahead Of Grand Reopening

Rocket Report: A good week for Blue Origin; Italy wants its own launch capability

Advertisement

The 7 Worst Birthdays to Have, According to Moms

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

I'm so old I remember telling conservative friends why Bill Kristol is an idiot long before he caught Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, with full confidence that this great nation will overcome the temporary embarrassment of President Donald J. Trump, and that freedom and democracy will leave Trumpism on the ash heap of history where it belongs. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 28, 2024

Bee Me

Archaeologists Uncover Cool Whip Containers Pilgrims Used To Hold Leftovers https://t.co/rB21Uedhw1 pic.twitter.com/WVvfa6h1Re — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 29, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte -1884 pic.twitter.com/R7wAaSIUC1 — Georges Seurat (@artistseurat) November 16, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade #RickRoll is beyond classic.