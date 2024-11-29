The Morning Briefing: The SFK Holiday Way to Get Along With Your Relatives Who Are Democrats

Stephen Kruiser | 5:47 AM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Robert Stevens

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Black Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. "Why does everything have to be about color?" Krissendren once asked. 

Again: quick holiday stuff today.

Very quick.

We'll start with a little background for those who are new to this space. 

I never had a wandering liberal phase when I was young. I grew up in Barry Goldwater's Arizona; my family and friends have always known that I'm conservative. I've spent my entire adult life working in the entertainment industry, which is left of left politically. This has never been a problem for me because I don't talk about politics when I'm not working. 

Ever.

It's an easy way to avoid stress. 

I'll still be going off on the lefties here every day, but I'm not going to carry that into cherished time with my loved ones.

Everything Isn't Awful

<raises hand>

PJ Media

#WINNING. Dem Megadonor: Kamala Doesn’t Have 'Political Future’

Leaflets in London: ‘Every Zionist Needs to Leave Britain or Be Slaughtered’

But "JOY," or something. Trump Cabinet Picks Are Receiving Credible Bomb Threats and Being Swatted

Townhall Mothership

Yeah...no. Democrat Urges Americans to 'Give Thanks' to Illegal Immigrants on

Debunking Gun Control Lies at the Dinner Table: A Counter-Guide to Everytown (Part 2)

My Thanksgiving Disaster, and Why I Am Still Grateful

Kamala Harris Releases a Thanksgiving Message, and Things Get Weird

Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED

VIP

Mass Arrests at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as Pro-Hamas Psychos Run Wild

Trump Has a Lot of Leverage Going Into Negotiations to End Ukraine War

Removing Fluoride From Water Supply Is Racist, Claim ‘Experts’, Corporate Media

The Real Reason Kamala Harris Lost

Around the Interwebz

President Macron Visits Restored Notre-Dame Cathedral With TV Crew Ahead Of Grand Reopening

Rocket Report: A good week for Blue Origin; Italy wants its own launch capability

The 7 Worst Birthdays to Have, According to Moms

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

I'm so old I remember telling conservative friends why Bill Kristol is an idiot long before he caught Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade #RickRoll is beyond classic. 


Stephen Kruiser

