Trump Transition Says Some Cabinet Picks Are Receiving Bomb Threats and Being Swatted

Some of Donald Trump's most prominent cabinet choices and political appointments have been the victim of bomb threats and swatting attacks.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The short period in which the threats were made suggests an organized harassment campaign. The only clue of who might be responsible was in a tweet by Rep. Lee Zeldin, EPA director-designate.

A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift… — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 27, 2024

The Associated Press reports that "Among those targeted were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations; Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick to serve as attorney general; Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, whom Trump chose to lead the Department of Labor, and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin, who has been tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency."

The FBI said it was “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees." The bureau said it was partnering with local law enforcement in its investigation.

A family member of Matt Gaetz was targeted with a bomb threat even though the congressman doesn't live there. Also, the FBI is investigating possible threats against two other Trump picks.

Law enforcement officials are also looking into whether Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general whom Trump has chosen as Gaetz’s replacement, and other incoming administration officials were also victims — as well as how each was targeted, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity as the investigation continues. Wiles and Bondi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Stefanik, chosen to be UN ambassador

Stefanik, chosen to be Trump's UN ambassador, learned about the threat on her way home to New York for Thanksgiving.

Office of Chairwoman Stefanik released the following statement:



“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 27, 2024

Authorities approached Defense Secretary-designate Pete Hesgeth with what they described as a "credible bomb threat."

This morning, a police officer arrived at our home—where our seven children were still sleeping. The officer notified my wife and I that they had received a credible pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family. We are all safe and the threat has been cleared. We want to thank law… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 27, 2024

Fox News:

Trump's pick for Labor secretary, GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, as well as his choice to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Scott Turner, posted on social media that they were also targeted. "Last night, my family and I were targeted with a pipe bomb threat at our Oregon home," DeRemer posted on X. "Thanks to the quick response of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, we are safe. We deeply appreciate their dedication to protecting our community." "On the eve of Thanksgiving, my home was targeted by a bomb threat, as were the homes of several of my colleagues," Turner posted on X. "I’m grateful for the swift and professional response from local law enforcement in ensuring everyone’s safety. Nothing will shake my resolve to serve in @realDonaldTrump's administration and bring much-needed change to @HUDgov."

These threats are not only chilling, they appear to be serious. Sending a threat is psychological terror and I would like to see a little more outrage from those who created the atmosphere that made it a patriotic duty to kill Trump and his supporters for wanting to set up a dictatorship.