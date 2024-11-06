BREAKING: Trump Wins Michigan

It took us a while to get results, but we can now project that Donald Trump has once again won Michigan, a state that has only gone for the Republican candidate two other times in the last 36 years. Michigan was considered to be one of the bluest of the "Blue Wall" states that Kamala Harris needed to win.

Advertisement

We can probably say that this one was mandated.

The auto industry may have spread all over the country, but Michigan is still its home. In the service of the powerful Big Green lobby, the Biden-Harris administration has forced the excess manufacturing of electric vehicles on automakers, and it hasn't gone well. The combination of government mandates and taxpayer-funded subsidies failed to make EVs popular with consumers.

Trump repeatedly promised Michigan voters he would do away with onerous regulations interfering with auto manufacturing.

He was also successful at courting Muslim voters in the state, promising to bring peace to the Middle East if elected again.

Final polling in Michigan showed that the race was a dead heat. Most political professionals agree that Trump's support is difficult to gauge with any polling methodology. It's assumed that it is always under-represented, and that was once again the case in Michigan.

It's a relief to know that the next time I visit my family in Michigan I won't have to worry about being whisked off to some frigid gulag.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We can p