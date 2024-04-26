Kruiser and VodkaPundit Paint Tucson Redder Than Red

Stephen Kruiser | 10:54 AM on April 26, 2024
Stephen Kruiser

I have had the great fortune of hanging out with my good friend and longtime colleague Stephen Green these past couple of days. His lovely bride and two of their best friends are here as well. The day drinking is glorious and we wanted to wait until we were suitably buzzed before we did our first video of the trip. 

EVERYTHING'S FINE. 

via GIPHY

This was recorded at The Boxyard in Tucson, which was our second stop on Thursday. We wanted to share some of the good times with our readers because you're all the best. We're going to be wrapping up the visit with our signature VIP Gold live show, "Five O'Clock Somewhere." In keeping with the theme of the trip, we will be broadcasting from the patio of a brewery. It's a special VodkaPundit's birthday episode. 

This week started off for me with one of the most spectacular mishaps of my life. There's been a lot of ice, turmeric, and, once my good friend arrived, self-medicating. It shows here. 

We had to keep it real, though. 

Enjoy.

The Two Steves™ promise to never let the commies win. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a huge 50% discount.




Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

