Kruiser and VodkaPundit Paint Tucson Redder Than Red

I have had the great fortune of hanging out with my good friend and longtime colleague Stephen Green these past couple of days. His lovely bride and two of their best friends are here as well. The day drinking is glorious and we wanted to wait until we were suitably buzzed before we did our first video of the trip.

EVERYTHING'S FINE.

This was recorded at The Boxyard in Tucson, which was our second stop on Thursday. We wanted to share some of the good times with our readers because you're all the best. We're going to be wrapping up the visit with our signature VIP Gold live show, "Five O'Clock Somewhere." In keeping with the theme of the trip, we will be broadcasting from the patio of a brewery. It's a special VodkaPundit's birthday episode.

This week started off for me with one of the most spectacular mishaps of my life. There's been a lot of ice, turmeric, and, once my good friend arrived, self-medicating. It shows here.

We had to keep it real, though.

Enjoy.

