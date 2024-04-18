Death of Late Night: Colbert Doing Show From Chicago During DNC So He Can Fluff the Dems

If I were the kind of person who was given to sighing, I would let out a long one every time I read anything about late night television.

Even though I'm not living in Los Angeles anymore, I do like to keep up with all of the goings on in the entertainment industry that I've been a part of for almost 40 years. I follow Variety, Deadline, and The Wrap on Twitter/X, and all three love sharing what they think is funny about the latest leftist ranting from the current crop of late night hosts.

When the Writers Guild of America strike ended last October, I wrote a VIP column lamenting the return of late night "comedy." Here's a snippet from that:

The only real downside to the strike being over is that the late-night talk show hosts have gone back to work. The genre is still referred to as a “late-night comedy,” but anyone with a decent sense of humor knows that there is precious little humor to be found in what Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel are doing. I’m not including Seth Meyers in this conversation because he’s the Margaret Cho of male comics and his success may be proof that Satan exists, walks among us, and is still making deals with people.

Fallon isn't as political as Colbert or Kimmel, he's just not my cup of tea though. I really wish that what he's doing now wasn't called "The Tonight Show."

Colbert and Kimmel can both be funny. Sadly, they've morphed into leftist motivational speakers. They're not doing jokes anymore, they're doing political rally applause breaks. The two of them fawn over Democratic politicians like they're pubescent girls seeing the Beatles for the first time in 1964.

Colbert is going full political fanboy this summer, stalking the Democrats to Chicago.

Deadline:

Stephen Colbert will travel to Chicago this summer and host The Late Show from the Windy City during the week of the DNC (Democratic National Convention). The CBS late-night talk show host announced he was hosting a full week of episodes from the Auditorium Theatre from August 19 through August 22.

He offers some blah-blah about doing it because he's got comedic roots in Chicago, but he may as well have donned a cheerleader outfit to make the announcement.

Look for more than one "luminary" from the DNC to be a guest on "The Late Show" that week. One thing that we can be certain of is that Colbert won't find any biting humor to mock the Dems with while he's there. Sure, there will be some jokes about the convention, but they'll be so benign you'll think that they were written by the Democratic National Committee.

It's also a safe bet that the ratio of anti-Trump "jokes" to jokes about the DNC will be about 75:2.

I spent a fair amount of time with my paternal grandparents when I was a kid. Unlike most grandparents, they didn't go to bed early. They would stay up and watch "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" every weeknight, and they'd let me stay up and watch it whenever I visited. Obviously, that had a lot to do with my career choice.

Those of us who grew up with Carson are painfully aware of the depths that late night "humor" are now plumbing. A huge part of Carson's genius was that he skewered all politicians. If he had a side, he didn't share it with the audience.

Colbert and Kimmel could both do the same, and be funny. Not as funny as Carson, but funny nonetheless. However, they've chosen to be adult toddlers, throwing fits and acting out because they don't like the way Daddy Trump treats them.

They don't need audiences, they need diapers and binkies.

As a palate cleanser, please enjoy this classic from the King of Late Night. The money line is around the 3:40 mark.

