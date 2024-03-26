NBC News Division Cretins Are So Awful That They're Almost Making Me Like Ronna McDaniel

The reports of former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel getting hired by NBC News didn't get much attention from me at first. It was very much a, "Let them have each other," situation as far as I was concerned. My overwhelming dislike of Ms. Romney McD's tenure at the RNC has been well documented here.

The NBC News division, however, is far and away the worst of the behemoth disseminators of American leftist propaganda. It didn't take very long for its prevaricating horde of Democratic National Committee lapdogs to make even my icy heart want to side with McDaniel.

Sort of.

The brouhaha among regulars in the NBC News division is being presented as consternation over the fact that McDaniel is, according to them, an "election denier," the Left's grammatically clunky catch-all label for anyone who questions any part of any election. They're beating their cancel culture drums and pretending that they occupy the ethical high ground.

This is from a recent post at our sister site Twitchy:

The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth. Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 25, 2024

Merely calling oneself a journalist doesn't make it so. One would have had to have done some actual journalism at some point, which no one at NBC News ever has. Well, at least not in the 21st century. A serious news organization that was concerned about journalistic integrity never would have hired a hack like Chuck Todd in the first place, let alone give him the keys to one of its franchise television shows.

NBC News and its even more commie subsidiary, MSNBC, operate in a consequence-free world, which is why they can convince themselves that they're principled and ethical. If MSNBC had to survive on its own with the hackfest it barfs up every day, the joint would be shuttered before Memorial Day.

MSNBC is part of the monolithic ecosystem known as NBCUniversal Media, though. The almost $40 billion a year that the parent company rakes in from its television and movie ventures that actually have audiences allows Rachel Maddow & Co. to bark their radical leftist agitprop into the void.

When you're not worried about profits, ratings, or a scintilla of accountability, you can do things like give Joy Reid her own show. Reid is perhaps the dumbest woman who has ever sat in front of a television camera outside of the studio of "The View." Her presence alone makes any uproar about Ronna McDaniel and integrity laughable.

This isn't really about McDaniel, however, it's about the devotion that the NBC News division has to being an integral part of leftist false narratives. They've got no room for any Republicans who don't already have a lengthy Never Trump résumé.

If it were only MSNBC that we had to worry about, that wouldn't be so bad. Lester Holt and "Nightly News" reach almost seven million viewers each weeknight, though. Viewers who aren't Very Online People like us.

Many are called "swing voters."