How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the F-Bomb: Unknot Your Panties and Let Trump Be Trump!

Editor's note: This column contains embeds of a social media post with language that might offend some people. Then again, you probably knew it was coming when you clicked the link.

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Well, sure: It wasn’t the most traditional Easter Day message (NSFW):

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait,” Trump writes on Truth Social. “Praise be to Allah.” pic.twitter.com/7riSpTVLWJ — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 5, 2026

Naturally, all the people who already hated Donald Trump were aghast:

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

On the holiest day in the Christian calendar, for Trump to post this is one of the greatest disgraces in the history of the Presidency. I’m saddened, shocked, and ashamed. pic.twitter.com/3mdL1gv5ou — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) April 5, 2026

Easter is a day for peace and reflection. The rhetoric from President Trump is beyond unacceptable any day, but it’s especially so today.



The President’s words do not reflect the lessons and values of Jesus, and they should be rejected by all in the Christian faith. pic.twitter.com/lnv0o830xX — Rep. Johnny Olszewski (@RepJohnnyO) April 5, 2026

Spare us the pearl-clutching. American men and women are fighting a hot-war with bullets, drones, planes, missiles, and bombs — and Trump’s critics have their panties in a knot over an F-bomb on social media? That’s their focus?

Strange priorities indeed.

Because the intent behind Trump’s Truth Social message was abundantly clear: Iran’s blockage of the Strait of Hormuz is preventing billions of people from accessing fuel and fertilizer. The former is necessary for industry to function; the latter is needed to grow food. By closing the Strait, Iran is threatening Europe and Asia with economic chaos and mass starvation.

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President Trump dropped an F-bomb on Sunday — so he wouldn’t have to drop real bombs on Tuesday.

Most Americans, I suspect, had a three-prong reaction to Trump’s post:

“Wait, Trump wrote WHAT? Is that true?” [checks social media] “Welp, I guess it’s true.” “LOL”

After all, Trump is the world’s most famous man. Ever since he descended Trump Tower’s golden escalator in 2015, he’s been studied, scrutinized, debated, and analyzed. Everything about him — from his hair to his personality to his use of social media — has been discussed ad nauseam.

At this point, he’s a known quantity. If his Truth Social post surprised you, you haven’t been paying attention.

Now, if President George W. Bush had dropped an F-bomb on Easter morning, it would’ve been shocking, because it’s contrary to W.’s brand identity. (His “major league a*****e” gaffe notwithstanding.) Bush the Younger campaigned on “compassionate conservatism” and pledged to “restore honor and integrity” to the Clinton/Gore White House.

Because, in the 2000 election, the “problems” that W. got elected to solve were the Caligula-like scandals and ethical transgressions of the Clinton years. That was Bush’s unofficial promise: “No more stains and cigars; just good governance!”

But Bush II’s gentleness was weaponized against him — and to the bitter end, he stubbornly refused to fight fire with fire. Instead, he “turned the other cheek” over and over again as his critics blasted him, ridiculed him, and called him a war criminal. By the time he left office, his approval rating had crashed to 22%.

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This led, of course, to eight years of President Barack Obama — and the Democrats/mainstream media’s insistence that anyone who found fault with him was a racist — because Obama was (obviously) our moral superior.

Why, he’s practically a “Lightworker.” Show some respect!

As SFGATE.com wrote in 2008:

Barack Obama isn't really one of us. Not in the normal way, anyway. […] No, it's not merely his youthful vigor, or handsomeness, or even inspiring rhetoric. It is not fresh ideas or cool charisma or the fact that a black president will be historic and revolutionary in about a thousand different ways. It is something more. Even Bill Clinton, with all his effortless, winking charm, didn't have what Obama has, which is a sort of powerful luminosity, a unique high-vibration integrity. […] Many spiritually advanced people I know (not coweringly religious, mind you, but deeply spiritual) identify Obama as a Lightworker, that rare kind of attuned being who has the ability to lead us not merely to new foreign policies or health care plans or whatnot, but who can actually help usher in a new way of being on the planet, of relating and connecting and engaging with this bizarre earthly experiment. These kinds of people actually help us evolve. They are philosophers and peacemakers of a very high order, and they speak not just to reason or emotion, but to the soul.

In the 2016 election, from the GOP’s perspective, the “problem” was no longer a lack of national civility. Instead, it was a lack of something else: testicular fortitude in the conservative movement.

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We needed a fighter, not a pacifist, because only a fighter could survive the D.C. swamp-creatures, an absurdly biased media, corrupt foreign nationals, and the nastiness of the Democratic Party.

Teddy Roosevelt said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” (Then again, if you’re a grown man named Teddy, you should probably carry a big stick wherever you go.) It was excellent advice for the early 1900s, but it doesn’t work nearly as well in 2026.

Today, an American president must speak loudly — so he won’t have to use a big stick.

President Trump didn’t drop an Easter Day F-bomb for the fun of it. Everything about it was tactical: His Truth Social post was intended to pressure the Iranians into capitulating — so nobody else would have to die.

And thus, lives would be spared. Theirs and ours.

Isn’t saving lives a Christian value?

America and Israel are battling an enemy that’s been the #1 sponsor of global terrorism for 39 straight years, slaughters its own civilians, and is hellbent on acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly attempted to blow up bridges, power plants, hotels, airports, residential areas, and desalination stations. Even today, while waging war, the mullahs haven’t stopped murdering innocent teenagers.

But Trump’s use of an F-bomb — while warning them to stop — is the problem?

Please. This handwringing over the president’s language is ridiculous. And for Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s especially hypocritical, considering this is the same virtuous “Christian woman” who called Rep. Lauren Boebert “a little b***h” on the House floor.

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And Greene expressed her profanity, I assume, for less lofty reasons than saving lives.

We nominated and elected President Trump because he’s a fighter. If we wanted another Bush, Jeb(!) was waiting in the wings. Good ol’ Jeb(!) was an excellent governor, a kind, moral man, and would NEVER use potty-language on social media.

Of course, he also wouldn’t have closed the border, deported illegals, renegotiated trade deals, ended DEI, forced NATO to increase its military funding, or played hardball against the radical left. We needed a fighter, not an appeaser.

Even if the fighter sometimes used profane language.

So relax. Unknot your panties. Breathe in, breathe out. Okay?

Don’t waste your time on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s perspective because:

She’s a halfwit, Trump-hating, hypocritical goober. She wasn’t the intended audience anyway.

The intended audience is in Iran. If Greene really, truly cared about her faith, she would drop to her knees and pray to God that it works — because it does, fewer people will die.

And let Trump be Trump.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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