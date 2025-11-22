Why Would Media-Savvy MTG Announce Her Resignation Late Friday Night, Right Before Thanksgiving?

Most of the time, PR is designed to maximize publicity. It’s a tool used to command eyeballs and generate attention: You’ve got something to say, and you want the whole world to hear it.

But sometimes, the exact opposite is true. Sometimes, PR is used to bury a story.

We use multiple tricks of the trade. For example, in a press release about bad news or an embarrassing situation, you don’t want to include any memorable quotes or snappy one-liners. Now’s not the time to write like Hemingway. Instead, you roll in the opposite direction and make everything as boring as possible.

That’s because you wanna kill the story. Therefore, boring is better.

Another tactic is the Friday evening news dump: When you’ve got something bad to announce, don’t do it Monday morning! That’s when news organizations can dedicate their resources to scrutinizing all the sordid, humiliating details. If you release it Monday morning, it’ll be on the menu for the rest of the week!

Do it on a Friday evening, when Americans are less likely to watch the news at all.

But the best time of all is the Friday before a big holiday weekend. During major holidays like Christmas, Independence Day, Memorial Day — and, of course, Thanksgiving — the American people are distracted. We’re focused on other things.

And then, by the time the holidays are over, your press release is already “old news.” (Yawn.) Onward and upward.

It’s a tactic we’ve discussed before:

The “Holiday Weekend News Dump Strategy” has fans in both parties. It wasn’t coincidental that President George H.W. Bush pardoned Robert McFarlane and Cap Weinberger on December 24, and it wasn’t happenstance that President Biden (or whoever was controlling the autopen) pardoned Hunter Biden over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

And this brings us to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the most media-savvy members of congress. From Fox News to CNN to The View, since assuming office on Jan. 3, 2021, the most dangerous place in D.C. is between Greene and a camera. From national TV interviews to on-set visits to Tucker Carlson’s podcast, she’s certainly not media-shy.

Without question, she’s ambitious. Both President Donald Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have attributed her broadsides against the White House as payback for Trump's failing to support Greene’s quest to ditch her lowly congressional seat and run for the Senate.

So why would she announce her resignation at 8:01 p.m. on the Friday before Thanksgiving?

In case you missed it:

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

If her goal was maximizing publicity, it would’ve been smarter to make her announcement on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving — not the Friday preceding it.

That’s just basic PR.

And it’s not as if it were a time-sensitive announcement. She’s not resigning ‘til after the 2026 New Year. (Which is, coincidentally enough, just two days after her “generous congressional pension” kicks in. Wow, what a wacky quirk of fate!)

Which means, she could’ve dropped this announcement whenever she wanted. Yet she specifically chose a time that minimizes publicity.

Hmm…

I know there’s speculation that MTG might be setting up a run for president. Or maybe she’ll follow through with her threat of running for the Senate. After all, that’s what ambitious politicians tend to do: They always run for higher offices.

But I don’t think so. If those were her plans, she’d want more eyeballs — not fewer. This PR strategy doesn’t make any sense.

Unless she’s dropping out of politics for good.

I think she’s done. I don’t know if there’s any truth to AOC’s comments about MTG making millions on insider trading, but I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s some legal scandal, too.

Either she’s off to TV Land, where she’ll spend her menopausal years rubbing elbows with Joy Behar and Whoopie Goldberg (Oh, the hilarity!), or there’s some legal issue we don’t know about.

I could be wrong, but that’s my take.

