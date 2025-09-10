How Progressives Slaughtered a Generation of Girls at the Altar of Radical Liberalism

Let’s open with the punchline and follow with the set-up: Stop blaming social media for your daughter’s misery and low self-esteem! Because the problem isn’t Instagram; it’s liberalism.

It gets confusing because social media is liberalism’s delivery system.

Still, even the radical leftists admit that the underlying health crisis is very real: America’s daughters and granddaughters are suffering. They’re sad, lonely, and increasingly suicidal — afflicted with sky-high rates of depression.

The headlines are heartbreaking:

Full disclosure: I have two awesome kids, but both are boys. (What can I say? I’m just so incredibly masculine, that’s all I can produce!) But if you have daughters or granddaughters, please hold them near, because they’re dying in record numbers:

Between 2000 and 2020, the suicide rate of young girls has MORE THAN TRIPLED.

Meanwhile, the so-called experts are either blaming social media — or feigning complete and total ignorance.

From Time Magazine:

[N]ew data published in JAMA Network Open suggest the gap between male and female youth suicide deaths is narrowing. “What we’re seeing is alarming,” says study co-author Donna Ruch, a researcher with the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio. “On top of the fact that females are thinking about suicide more and attempting suicide more, now they’re actually completing suicide.” U.S. suicide rates are rising across age groups and demographics, and youth are no exception. But the uptick hasn’t been equal across genders. Starting in 2007, suicide rates for girls ages 10 to 14 began increasing annually by about 13%, compared to about 7% for boys, according to the new study. For teens ages 15 to 19, rates among girls and boys increased by about 8% and 3.5%, respectively, the new study says. […] The data couldn’t tease out why rates are rising more swiftly for girls than boys. But an uptick in depression and anxiety diagnoses among girls and young women has been well documented, and these mental health conditions are risk factors for suicidal behavior.

So why are the suicide rates for teen girls rising at DOUBLE the rate of teen boys? After all, it can’t just be social media. Both genders spend similar amounts of time on social media; the difference in daily usage between boys and girls is less than an hour.

As it turns out, not all girls are suffering equally. And the common denominator is less about social media — and more about their personal political beliefs:

Young conservative women are three times more likely to be “very satisfied” with life than young liberal women.

There’s also an undeniable statistical correlation between liberalism and mental illnesses. When Pew Research asked, “Has a doctor or healthcare provider ever told you that you have a mental health condition?” roughly 20% of conservative women and less than 15% of conservative men answered yes.

For moderates, the numbers were slightly higher: about 27% of women and 19% of men answered yes. Not great, but not totally alarming.

But for liberals, the numbers shot through the stratosphere: Over 30% of men answered yes — and, as unbelievable as this sounds, MORE THAN 50% of women said yes!

Is it causation? Correlation? Or is liberalism itself a sign of mental illness?

Or was Michael Savage right all along: “Extreme liberalism is not a political philosophy. It is a mental disorder.”

No matter the root cause, the result is the same. Less than one in three (32%) liberal women is “satisfied” with how women are treated in the U.S. Meanwhile, a super-majority of conservative women — a remarkable 70% — answered positively!

Liberal women are far lonelier, too. From the Institute for Family Studies:

We also looked at loneliness, which unfortunately has been on the rise for Americans. But we found that liberal women ages 18 to 40 are much more likely to report frequent feelings of loneliness. Nearly one-in-three (29%) reported feeling lonely a few times a week or more. Conservative women, on the other hand, are much less likely to report feeling lonely, with just 11% feeling lonely a few times a week or more.

Question for families: If you knew you could exponentially increase the probability that your daughter would have a happy, fulfilling life — and dramatically reduce her risk of depression and suicide — simply by instilling a different set of values… for the love of God, why wouldn’t you?

Don’t you love your daughter more than you hate Republicans?

It’s especially galling because the radical left hasn’t hesitated to weaponize the threat of youth suicide when it served a political purpose. We all remember the #1 liberal talking point during the trans debate:

A NOTE FOR PARENTS: If your child tells you they are transgender, you have two choices:



1. have a trans child

2. have a dead child



It really is that simple - for so many of us, the ability to live authentically is a matter of life & death. — The Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) July 8, 2020

As part of our “America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month” series at Fox News we highlighted the story of Ryland Whittington - a trans California teen and his family who openly spoke about their journey. “I Would Rather Have a Living Son Than a Dead Daughter”https://t.co/rn3RVwd7JW — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 10, 2022

But now that liberalism is statistically linked to young girls suffering from depression, despair, loneliness, and suicide, their silence is deafening.

For all the talk about “toxic masculinity,” the death rate of “toxic femininity” has been deliberately ignored by the mainstream media. And we all know why, of course: Liberal women vote exclusively for Democrats, and the media wants to elevate the Democratic Party.

Even when it comes at the cost of our daughters’ lives.

