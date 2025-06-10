Your PR Primer on the Los Angeles Riots: Winners, Losers, and an Unexpected (Bipartisan!) Partnership

The greatest TV salesman of all time was my old mentor, HSN legend and sales trainer Bob Circosta. Not only was he the first-ever home shopping host in TV history — he’s personally sold over $6 billion in products and services — but his sales technique still dominates the $200 billion annual infomercial industry.

You’ll notice that every TV infomercial is structured exactly the same: They always begin by telling you that you have a problem (“Oh, no! Not again!” “Don’t you hate it when…”) because Circosta learned that if people aren’t aware of the problem, then it’s impossible to sell ’em the solution. After the first minute, the infomercial host explains the features and benefits of the product, affirmatively addresses any obvious objections, and tries to instill an emotional connection.

But what happens next is most important: At roughly the five-minute mark, the infomercial repeats itself.

Why?

Because people’s memories are limited, and you always, always, ALWAYS want to pivot to your #1 sales pitch.

For President Trump, it’s immigration. And this Newsweek story says it all:

LA Riots: How Mexican Flag Photos Are a Gift to Donald Trump

"These idiots waiving Mexican flags during the LA riots just gave Donald Trump the greatest political gift," Republican strategist Matt Wylie, who founded Freedom Project USA, told Newsweek. "It will be 'Exhibit A' as proof of an invasion. Those images have done more in the last few days to strengthen his ability to crackdown on illegal immigration than weeks of messaging ever could."

It was true in 2016, but it’s even more true now, after four years of Joe Biden’s open border malfeasance: Immigration is Trump’s most popular issue. Even CBS News had to acknowledge it: “Trump’s deportation program nets positive approval amid contrasting views over its scope, CBS News poll finds”

By a 54%-46% margin, the American people support Trump’s immigration policies. (Interestingly, 42% of the people who said the Trump administration is trying to deport more people than they anticipated still support Trump’s policies!)

Meanwhile, only 39% of Americans believe these deportations are making the U.S. economy weaker. A whopping 61% said it either made our economy stronger or had no impact at all.

MAGA will take those numbers every day!

By contrast, the same CBS News poll says 63% of Americans dislike Trump’s approach on tariffs. Only 27% support taking over Greenland. Nearly six out of 10 (58%) believe overturning Roe V. Wade was bad for our country. Trump’s decision to suspend aid to Ukraine was supported by slightly more than one out of three voters (35%). And just 14% of Americans (and 32% of Republicans) agreed with Trump pardoning the “violent” January 6 protesters.

Indeed, one of the PR winners of the latest LA Riots is the January 6 protesters: It’s prima facie disingenuous for liberals to demonize one group of protesters while lionizing the others — especially when the former was waving American flags and the latter, the national flag of Mexico. It particularly strips Democrats like Kamala Harris of their “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” hyperbolic trope.

(More on that in a sec.)

The most telling sign of Biden’s senility during his ill-fated presidential debate was when he took a question about abortion — and inexplicably pivoted to immigration.

As Newsweek put it:

The sitting president, a man steeped in politics his entire adult life who has debated countless times, behind in the polls, took a question about his strongest issue and pivoted to his weakest. "Nothing explains why, when handed a perfect abortion question on a silk pillow, Biden started talking about a woman raped and killed by an illegal immigrant," Davie Weigel, a veteran political reporter, wrote on X, channeling the astonishment of analysts, Democratic operatives and voters around the country.

In PR messaging, you ALWAYS want to double-, triple-, and quadruple-down on your best talking points. In fact, many marketers put the number at seven: Until you “touch” your customer seven times, they’re not gonna trust your brand.

The latest LA Riots are manna from Heaven for Team MAGA. Rioters rolled out the red carpet for Trump to play the part of Mr. Law & Order, with a healthy dose of Mr. Border Czar. He’s our Protector-in-Chief, saving our nation from lawbreakers, criminals, and Mexican invaders.

Trump reinforced his most-popular talking point.

And coming on the heels of the acrimonious breakup between Elon Musk and President Trump, the timing couldn’t have been better. (It seems that Musk is on-board with Trump’s immigration actions, too, perhaps signaling a reconciliation.)

The two Californians with presidential ambitions — Gov. Gavin Newsom and ex-Veep Kamala Harris — have so far struggled mightily, but for dramatically different reasons. Harris has been AWOL; Newsom wants to make the issue Trump’s use of troops:

U.S. Marines serve a valuable purpose for this country -- defending democracy. They are not political pawns.



The Secretary of Defense is illegally deploying them onto American streets so Trump can have a talking point at his parade this weekend.



It’s a blatant abuse of power.… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 10, 2025

But unless and/or until there’s a clear overreach, this issue is yet another net-loser for the Democrats. Most people want to be protected from arsonists, thieves, and violent thugs. And the optics of American streets and American cities being seized by flag-waiving foreigners is, for most Americans, more shocking and appalling than a cameo appearance by U.S. Marines.

Of course, Newsom’s primary audience isn’t people like you and me. He needs the adoration of the Democratic base for his 2028 presidential bid. That’ll put him on the path to escalation, because he “wins” by being perceived as Trump’s #1 foil.

And Donald Trump wins by being… Donald Trump.

For his purposes, Newsom needs to escalate tensions. The more he’s cast as Trump’s #1 agitator, the better. Even if it costs him conservatives and moderates!

And for similar reasons, Trump is delighted to play ball.

Whenever you cast your lot with violent protests, there’s an element of unpredictability: Things can quickly spiral out of control; innocent people can get hurt; and headlines can change in a hurry. But as of today, the two main protagonists — Gov. Newsom and President Trump — are incentivized to keep this story going.

The two biggest PR winners so far? President Trump and Gov. Newsom.

Weirdly, they kind of need each other.

