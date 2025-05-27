The Dems Declare War on the Obama Boys

This Memorial Day weekend came at a lousy time: The Democratic Party was teetering towards an all-out civil war, and the holiday weekend messed up the momentum.

What fun is that?

Beer, burgers, and babes in bikinis are good (along with, y’know, the actual meaning of Memorial Day), but what about the Democratic Party and their circular firing squad? Did it disband?

Nope. The Holiday weekend was merely a momentary pause — the calm before the chaos. Along with the unexpected news drop of Biden’s cancer announcement, Memorial Day didn’t avert the civil war.

It only delayed it.

But not for long: This morning — at 5 a.m. on the flippin’ dot! — NBC News dropped a triple-bylined, 40+ paragraph bombshell: “Obama world loses its shine in a changing, hurting Democratic Party”

(I think there’s a typo in the title? Maybe they meant “Obama world loses its shine in a changing climate,” or something like that. Nonetheless…)

Folks, NBC News was obviously working on this story for a very long time. They had three journalists collaborating on it, including Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki, their “senior national political reporters.” They name-dropped 50 or so people in the first 30 paragraphs. Donors, activists, and big-time operatives were all interviewed.

A [feces]-ton of resources went into this story.

And NBC’s message was 100% unmistakable, paralleling this scene in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”:

“Germany has declared war on the Jones boys!”

Only this time, the Democrats have declared war on the Obama boys:

More Democrats are openly criticizing Obama strategists and consultants, who were long treated as the high priests of their party’s politics. Democratic National Committee officials at a news event last month blamed Obama’s lack of investment in state parties over his two terms for setting back local organizing, with the party still feeling the effects. The so-called Obama coalition of voters — less politically engaged voters, younger voters and voters of color — is no more. In 2024, each of those groups shifted toward Trump in high numbers. Going forward, it could mark a clean slate for a party whose course for nearly two decades cascaded from decisions Obama had made. It was Obama who chose Biden as his vice president, offering him the elevated perch that set up his 2020 election and his aborted 2024 re-election. Obama selected Hillary Clinton as his secretary of state, then anointed her for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 race against Trump. The operatives Obama and his top aides empowered have carved out leading, decision-making roles at the top of the Democratic Party since then. But after 2024, more Democrats want to see that change. [emphasis added]

Pro Tip: When liberal journalists use a phrase like “high priests of their party’s politics,” you KNOW it’s gonna be followed by an angry slam. When your default setting is hostility to religion, you’re not using a phrase like “high priest” out of reverence, but out of snark.

The Democrats are furious.

DNC Finance Chair Chris Korge lashed out at [ex-Obama campaign manager David] Plouffe in an interview with NBC News last week, saying he and other Obama alums shared the blame, chiding them as the “so-called gurus.” “It’s time to re-evaluate the use of consultants and bring in new forward-looking people,” Korge also said in the interview. “The old Obama playbook no longer works.”

The Democratic Finger-Pointing Game continues: At first, it was all Kamala Harris’s fault, but her people (correctly) pointed out that Biden’s ineptitude torpedoed her chances. Then the finger was pointed at Biden, but his people (correctly) pointed out that he’s just a sick old man who did the best he could.

So now, they’re blaming the people who put Biden in power: The Obama boys.

Chris Kofinis, a Democratic strategist with experience on past presidential campaigns, said it’s time for the party to take a hard look at the same set of operatives, including Obama campaign alums, who have been running national Democratic campaigns. “I’m sorry — I don’t want a surgeon who keeps killing patients,” he said.

Ouch!

NBC News, like all major news outlets, employs numerous “tricks of the trade” to elevate certain stories. The process goes like this: News directors need to justify the ROI in a story. News departments have a budget; news assignments require resources; the better the ROI, the smarter the news director looks. Resource allocation is the telltale sign of a news department’s priorities.

And a 40+ paragraph, triple-bylined news story, with dozens of separate interviews, clearly necessitated a considerable investment.

So, NBC News will be incentivized to draw things out. This is the kind of story they’re gonna let breathe, and there’s an SOP they follow:

First, they release the actual news story. Then they interview their own journalists on TV and write stories about that. Later on, they invite politicians and pundits to comment, and then they’ll write follow-up pieces on their guests' comments.

It’s incestuous and self-serving, but you can gin up quite a few days of coverage this way.

Bottom line?

Welcome back from the Memorial Day weekend! Chug a few aspirin and/or rehydrate with Gatorade and return to work. Stop procrastinating: Go answer that annoying email you’ve been putting off.

But while you’re at work, keep at least one eye on the looming Democratic civil war. We keep inching closer and closer. As of 5 a.m. today, the battlelines were further clarified.

This time, the Obama boys are on the wrong side.

