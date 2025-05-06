The Precipice of Armageddon? Nuclear Powers India and Pakistan Inch Closer to All-Out War

India launched a coordinated missile attack at Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir late in the evening, targeting at least nine sites. Pakistan has reported multiple civilian casualties and vowed to respond to the “shameful and cowardly attack.”

The coverage was captured on social media:

🚨 #BREAKING: India has just launched a missile strike on Pakistan



Pakistan vows to retaliate



It’s a full-on war now. pic.twitter.com/b04D1t1K2V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2025

⚡️#BREAKING India announced: Military operation against military infrastructure in Pakistan now pic.twitter.com/mVo1QnZjbq — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 6, 2025

India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers. Historically, their relationship has been bitter — as well as violent — often along religious lines, with the Hindu-majority Indians battling the Muslim-majority Pakistanis. Tensions had been simmering since the shocking terrorist attack on Hindu tourists on April 22, 2025, near an Indian-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-six civilians were murdered.

It was the bloodiest act of terrorism against Indians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

According to eyewitness testimony, the April 22 terrorists separated the male tourists from the females and demanded to know their religion before murdering them. The terrorists specifically spared the women, ordering them to share all the gory, gruesome details with their leader, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Almost immediately, foreign policy experts feared the situation could quickly devolve into an all-out war. Even before the Indian missile response, “several Pakistani military and political figures ha[d] openly threatened to use nuclear weapons.”

The Indian government claimed it struck “terrorist infrastructure” sites linked to militant groups. It’s unclear if any Indian aircraft entered Pakistan or crossed its airspace.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian government said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.

Afterwards, the Indian Army’s official X account declared, “Justice is served.”

Pakistani opposition leader Omar Ayub is pressuring his government to strike hard against the “Fascist Modi,” calling India’s actions “an open declaration of war.”

India has attacked Pakistan at multiple locations with air launched missiles and cruise missiles. This is an open declaration of war. I had been mentioning this since the last 7 days and had indicated the probable locations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the largest and most… — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) May 6, 2025

This is a situation that could spiral out of control very quickly. In India’s initial statement, it went out of its way to describe its actions as “non-escalatory,” signaling an intent to avoid a larger war.

The next move is Pakistan’s.

Pakistan army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaundhry, vowed, “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”

Pakistan will be assessing the damage and death toll over the next several hours. What it finds will likely influence how it responds. One unsettling report is sure to inflame religious tensions: At least one Indian missile struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, killing multiple civilians — including at least one child.

