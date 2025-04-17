PJ Media Writer Releases ‘Most Important Book Ever’ on Antisemitism

Here’s an old Jewish joke: The 102-year-old Rabbi died and went to Heaven. Because he had lived such a long and honorable life, he was told he could ask God one question — absolutely anything he wanted.

The Rabbi thought for a moment. He reflected on a lifetime of bigotry, pain, loss, and torment: Pogroms, Kristallnacht, the Holocaust, and Islamic terrorism.

“God,” he asked, “is it true the Jews are your chosen people?”

“Yes, my son.”

“So, maybe next time, choose someone different?”

This weekend, two Abrahamic holidays intersect: Passover and Easter. The former is directly tied to Zionism and the Jewish homeland; the latter embodies renewal, rebirth, and the enormity of God’s sacred promise. The timing isn’t coincidental, of course; it’s widely believed that the Last Supper was a Passover seder.

As such, the two holidays are destined to walk hand-in-hand until the end of time. That’s probably not coincidental, either. (I’m thinkin’ Whoever planned it this way was probably pretty smart.)

It even ties to Israel — a reborn country. Easter winds were whirling in 1948.

And this makes it the perfect time to talk about a monumentally important new book: Robert Spencer, who writes here for PJ Media when he’s not touring the country (and melting liberal minds) on behalf of the Young America’s Foundation, has just released his latest soon-to-be-best-seller, “Antisemitism.”

(Here’s a link to the Amazon page, if you’d like to read excerpts and reviews.)

Before I tell you what I think, let me share with you the opinion of someone a helluva lot more credentialed than me: Dennis Prager. The Dean of PraegerU read the book and said simply, “I do not believe a more important book on antisemitism has ever been written.”

(This is an enormous compliment, and not just because Prager has written books on the exact same topic, too!)

But to the credit of Prager, he didn’t hold back, urging Americans to heed Mr. Spencer’s adhan: “What Robert Spencer has achieved in Antisemitism in terms of information and breadth of subjects is unparalleled. …[W]hat is urgent is that this generation read it. It is the antidote to the greatest eruption of Jew-hatred since the Holocaust.”

Mr. Prager, of course, was referring to October 7, 2023 — the day Islamic terrorists invaded Israeli territory, attacked Jewish civilians, and raped, kidnapped, and butchered thousands. It was the greatest one-day loss of Jewish life since the days of der Führer.

Even as Jewish girls, babies, and grandmothers were being kidnapped and tortured, pro-Hamas demonstrators flooded American college campuses, harassing and attacking Jews. They weren’t “protesting” for peace; they were campaigning for the complete annihilation of the Jewish homeland.

Same end-goal as Hitler, but without the awkward goose-stepping.

This is the world we’re living in — and the world Robert Spencer deconstructs, demystifies, and declares unacceptable. With soaring prose and piercing insights, he leads you like Moses through the long, agonizing history of Jew-hatred: Where we were, where we are, and what comes next. He makes sense of the senseless, so you can “arm” yourself with the knowledge necessary to call out evil — and defend God’s children from this generation’s Haman, Hitler, or Hamas.

The enemies of the Chosen People, ancient and new, have always weaponized lies and half-truths. It’s been the telltale sign of antisemitism for thousands of years — propaganda about blood libel, traitorous cabals, divided loyalty, and Christ-killers — and it’s still the calling card of today’s antisemites. Only now, they’re weaponizing lies about Israel’s attempts to shield its civilians from murderers.

It's a battle of information.

Robert Spencer’s book will arm you with the information you’ll need to fight back!

“I wrote this book to explain and counter the explosion of antisemitism we have seen after Oct. 7, 2023,” Robert told me. “We have seen before where this hatred can lead — in World War II. It could so easily happen again. I’m hoping this book will be a weapon to help prevent that.”

Final note: Last week, I took my 18-year-old to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., where he’ll be following in his old man’s shoes next year. (Humble brag!) It was their welcoming weekend for accepted students, so while on campus, I grabbed a school paper, flipped it open… and saw this:





This guy is everywhere! I can’t escape him!

And thank God for that.

Five Stars. Highest recommendation.

Thank you for your consideration!