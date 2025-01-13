Follow the Science? 95% of California’s Wildfires Are Started by PEOPLE, Not Global Warming!

California, the bluest of blue states, is being blown apart by wildfires. You’ve seen the news and watched the footage; the devastation is almost unimaginable. Los Angeles is literally going up in smoke.

Gonna take quite a few “carbon offsets” to mitigate all that burning, eh?

It’s also created a vexing problem for Left Coast liberals, California politicians (again: liberals), and the mainstream media (again once more: liberals). After all, when a calamity strikes, someone’s gotta take the blame.

And in California, there just aren’t any Republicans around anymore: No one in the GOP is in a position of authority. California is a one-party state.

So who do they blame?

If only Inauguration Day had come a month earlier! Then, Gov. Newsom could’ve at least blamed Trump for dragging his feet. Maybe he could’ve even pulled a “Katrina” and blamed everything on the chief executive, washing his hands of the whole mess!

But with Biden in charge (at least, on paper) the Democrats don’t have anyone to point fingers at. And if no single human can be blamed, what do you do?

Answer: You blame Global Warming.

(Which, of course, allows you to ALSO blame Republicans, Trump, capitalism, and the free market — liberal boogeymen one and all.)

At breakneck speed, the mainstream media hopped aboard the Global Warming bandwagon. Here are just a few of the headlines:

Time Magazine: L.A. Fires Show the Reality of Living in a World with 1.5˚C of Warming

New York Times: ‘We’re in a New Era’: How Climate Change Is Supercharging Disasters

ABC News: This Is How Climate Change Contributes to the California Wildfires

LA Times: Intensifying Climate ‘Whiplash’ Set the Stage for Devastating California Fires

New York Times: Scientists Say Musk Wrongly Downplays Climate Role in L.A. Fires

Bloomberg: Climate Change Risks Cracking California’s Insurance Market Wide Open

Sacramento Bee: It Isn’t Lack of Water or DEI Making LA’s Wildfires Worse. Experts Say It’s Climate Change

Associated Press: Climate Change Contributed to a Week of Wild Weather That Upended Life in the US

The Guardian: How the Climate Crisis Fuels Devastating Wildfires: ‘We Have Tweaked Nature and Pissed It Off’

Washington Post: The Los Angeles Fires Won’t Affect Climate Denial. They Should.

Keep in mind, all of these headlines are just a few days old! The media is working overtime to gaslight Americans. (And I’m pretty sure gaslighting folks during a wildfire is a really bad idea.)

The irony is that the Democratic Party has long claimed to be voice of “science.” Unlike those unenlightened, knuckle-dragging Republicans, the liberals are the ones who fearlessly “follow the science,” bravely going wherever it leads.

“We are America. We never give up. We never give in. We give back, and we follow the science and find the answers,” President Biden declared. (Of course, shortly thereafter, Biden gave up his party’s nomination, gave into Pelosi, and quit being president.)

Well, okay. Let’s follow the science on wildfires:

An overwhelming 95% of California’s wildfires are manmade. It’s NOT true that half the fires are started by Mother Nature or acts of God. And it’s NOT kinda-sorta true either. 95% is an absolute landslide!

John Abatzoglou, a climatology professor from the University of California, has studied 30 years of wildfires in Los Angeles County. After examining the data, he was unequivocable: “More than 95% of these [California fires] are human-ignited fires.”

Abatzoglou added that arson is among the leading causes, but most fires are started accidentally.

But “following the science,” it seems, is an awfully selective enterprise. When the scientists agree with the Democrats (COVID, global warming), it’s a moral imperative to obey the scientists! How dare you object! But if they say something you don’t like — i.e. the biological realities of gender or the cause of wildfires — you respond with a slew of speculative stories, bending yourself like a double-jointed contortionist to pin the blame on climate change.

Even when, 95% of the time, the root-cause is carelessness or arson.

But what’s the alternative? Blaming liberals? To quote President Biden: “C’mon, man!”

The Democrats aren’t following the science — they’re following each other, marching in lockstep, parroting each other’s talking points. And right now, they’re marching Californians off a cliff.

Nothing “scientific” about that.