The Age of Covfefe has officially begun.

There are precious few guarantees in life, but this I’ll guarantee: Kamala Harris’s bartender is gonna make MINT tonight! Ca-ching!

The whole January 6 certification spectacle has been a “riot” to watch, if you’ll “pardon” the pun. What a show! (Democrats are sort of cute when they’re out of power.) With sweeping brushstrokes, they painted themselves in a corner: After four long years of hysterical caterwauling about the so-called “insurrection,” the dangers of election denialism, and Trump being “literally Hitler,” they had absolutely no card left to play. All they could do was eat the s**t sandwich and pretend it was yummy.

They were hoping they’d at least be credited with the moral high ground, since they accepted the election results (unlike you-know-who). That’s true, but they’re accepting the election results for someone they’re still insisting is “literally Hitler,” and you’re not winning the moral high ground with that.

“We didn’t get too angry or protest too much when Hitler won!” is a lousy sales pitch.

Over the next several months, the Democratic Party will be chaotic, unhinged, dishonest, and unfocused. (So, business as usual.) Their only guiding North Star will be their pathological hatred for Trump, but beyond that, everything else is on the table. For the first time in an extremely long time, the Democrats are not only out of power — they’re also out of apprentices.

There’s nobody on their bench with the credibility, gravitas, and name recognition to carry their flag.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing: When the status quo sucks, change the status quo. A generational overhaul was long overdue.

Beginning today, the entire liberal movement will be throwing elbows and jockeying for position, hoping to be the lead husky on the Iditarod. It’ll be a largescale, WWE-style battle royale between all the leftwing loons and aspirational blowhards with delusions of grandeur. Lots of body slams, eye-gauging, and double-teams. No shortage of hats in the ring.

At stake is, quite literally, the future of the Democratic Party. That’s huge! People have killed for far less.

If you’re a conservative, you might get a schadenfreude thrill from all the left-on-left violence, but the upcoming programing block isn’t for you. The conservative audience is irrelevant. Instead, the Democrats will be speaking to Democrats exclusively, in a frantic race against the clock to capture hearts and minds (and donors’ wallets).

The next six months will be the unofficial Democratic primary. The winner won’t necessarily claim the 2028 presidential nomination, but he or she will be their flagbearer and set their agenda. For many Democrats, this will be their last bite at the apple: Wide open political opportunities are extraordinarily rare, and if they don’t capitalize on it today, there probably won’t be a tomorrow. It’s now or never; there’s a very real sense of urgency.

Every Democrat with aspirations of the presidency will vie for the prize.

But for Republicans, it’s an entirely different ethos. It feels like we just got our hands stamped at Disney World!

And on January 20, we’ll enter the Magic Kingdom.

We’re not searching for our next leader. We’re not scratching our heads, trying to cobble together an agenda. We’re set. We already have our leaders, our agenda, and our marching orders — and now we’re ready to storm the castle.

It’s a new age in America. A time of unbridled optimism. A renewed sense of pride in the greatness of Lady Liberty — and the greatness of her people. All that matters is how hard we work, how big we dream, and how much we pray.

Americans can do anything!

Countries often reflect the traits and characteristics of their leaders. (Winston Churchill even looked like a British bulldog.) So, under the tutelage of President Biden, the United States of America was akin to a doddering, incompetent, mistake-prone klutz. We wandered around, broke things, and then wandered back. Our enemies mocked us; our allies profiteered from us. Our best days were in the rearview mirror.

What a difference a change in leadership makes!

America has her swagger back. We’re like Rocky Balboa AFTER that training montage. And now, if someone gets too big for their britches — Canada, I’m looking at you (eh?) — we’re not gonna take it anymore. That “Kick Me” sign is no longer stuck to our back. Instead, we’ll smack you, demote you to a governor… and maybe even collapse your puny little government.

If you haven’t noticed, this ain’t Joe Biden’s America no mo’.

The Age of Covfefe has officially begun.