WARNING: Trump’s Life Could Be in Danger

It feels like everything’s building to a crescendo, doesn’t it? The past is prologue, and it's all leading to…

…something.

The trouble is, when you’re knee-deep in a historical arc, it’s next to impossible to accurately define it. You might be aware that something big and consequential is going on, but you can’t contextualize what the hell it means until afterward. It’s like trying to take a picture while driving 200 miles an hour — everything is blurry and distorted.

Without the benefit of hindsight, we mistake aberrations for trends, fads with classics, and anomalies as the new status quo.

We’re only three days into 2025, but it’s clear that something consequential is going on. Too many weird moments are coalescing — and not just here in America. From Europe through the Middle East and into Asia, events are quickly snowballing on top of each other. You have North Koreans fighting Ukrainians, American-made missiles reaching deep inside Russia, Iranian drones being used in European wars, China banning drone parts exports to the U.S., and a dramatic uptick in targeted assassinations worldwide — everything from poisonings, victims falling out of buildings (Russia seems to have VERY shoddy windowmakers), drone attacks, exploding beepers, and old fashion bullets.

Albeit with new-fashioned ghost guns.

In 2024, Trump was targeted twice for assassination (and shot once). Six months later, we still know very little about the would-be killer. Nor have we ever been given an adequate explanation for all the glaring, God-awful gaps in Trump’s security detail.

And the current president, of course, is responsible for the Secret Service.

When the Biden-Harris administration (mercifully) comes to a close on January 20, it’ll be remembered as the nothing presidency: it explained nothing, accepted blame for nothing, and fixed nothing.

COVID regulatory overkill? Not their fault! That disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal? It was fine, don’t be a baby! Broken border? You’re a racist! Biden is senile? He’s “as sharp as a tack.” Skyrocketing inflation and unaffordable housing? Bidenomics is amazing! Drones flying over the East Coast? Nothing to see here! He promised he’d never pardon Hunter? C’mon, the kid’s his son, have a heart!

They lived in a fabricated, virtual reality: the president was smart, healthy, and fit; the economy purred like a kitten; and the Republican frontrunner was an evil Nazi rapist hellbent on destroying democracy. This was the mythology they swore was true, and most media members were delighted to offer their stamp of approval. It was an id-induced dreamscape of fantasy, vengeance, and group hysteria.

They were lucid dreaming for four long years.

But the problem is that sooner or later, you have to wake up. Eventually, all dreams must end. And that’s why a great night’s sleep is so important! (Note to PJ Media Corporate: this would be a good spot for a MyPillow ad.)

Reality is indifferent to our dreams, lies, and obscurations; it is what it is, and so are we. “Magic thoughts” don’t change reality.

Actions change reality.

And here we are, a few days after a Cybertruck exploded (a cyberattack?) outside of a Trump Hotel and an ISIS-inspired terrorist mowed down revelers on Bourbon Street… and January 6 is juuust around the corner.

Not to mention January 20.

If you gulped down the Kool-Aid about Trump being a Nazi rapist who’ll destroy democracy, not only are you running out of time to stop Hitler incarnate, you’re approaching the dastardliest date on the calendar — the anniversary of January 6 — the day DEMOCRACY NEARLY DIED IN DARKNESS. For those of this ilk, this date is a siren’s call of conspiratorial, apocalyptic, fanatical gobbledygook.

Don’t underestimate the emotional appeal of numbers, dates, and anniversaries. There’s a reason why nutcases tend to fixate on them.

Furthermore, the media is in the process of making a matinee idol out of Luigi Mangione, the (alleged) murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Have you seen those gorgeous photos? His wide, toothy smile — his sculpted abs — and that ultra-cool, Batman-style perp walk the NYPD gave him? Already, 41% of younger Americans find his actions acceptable.

And that was before his media glow-up. (Just wait ‘til his Netflix special and Rolling Stone cover.)

Historic arcs don’t always reveal themselves until after they’ve come and gone. As 2025 begins, we’re standing at the precipice of multiple fast-moving trendlines; some cultural, others political. These trendlines include the weaponization of new technology, social upheaval (domestic and abroad), and the use of violence, murder, and assassination to achieve political change.

And the two holiest dates on the Radical Left’s calendar are both coming in January.

I fear we’ve entered an age of targeted assassinations — and with ghost guns, drones, and a percentage of the public that’s been brainwashed to believe that Trump is “literally a Nazi,” this convergence of technology, trends, and radicalization will inevitably result in bloodshed. Decades from now, when we reevaluate the 2020s, I fear that political violence will be a tragic part of the story. Future historians will sadly shake their heads, puzzled as to why we failed to connect the dots and be more proactive. ‘Cause in hindsight, these signs were all pretty obvious.

I sure hope I’m wrong.