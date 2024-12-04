PR Primer for Pete Hegseth: How to Salvage His Imperiled Nomination

It’s like being attacked by a swarm of angry bees: You try to swat them away, but there are just too many. Soon, you’re overwhelmed.

That’s what the drip-drip-drip of anonymously sourced attack stories feels like when you’re in the middle of a media maelstrom. And right now, ex-Fox News personality Pete Hegseth is being savaged in the press. His nomination for Secretary of Defense is teetering in the balance.

Hegseth's current PR trajectory is unfavorable. Today, the Wall Street Journal claimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been tapped as his replacement.

If Hegseth is forced to withdraw (or is John Tower’d by the Senate), it will dramatically change the narrative of the incoming Trump administration, costing them significant political capital. Instead of being a larger-than-life, Churchillian leader riding into D.C. on a white horse, Trump and his nominees will be portrayed as “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” — a hodgepodge band of rogues, deviants, and miscreants who shouldn’t be trusted.

It'll be Omarosa, Part II.

Given the size and scope of the MAGA agenda, squandering political capital on fringe nominees is the kind of unforced error that Democrats are hoping and praying for. Remember, midterm elections are in just two years! Recent history suggests the Democrats will overperform in 2026, limiting MAGA’s ability to pass legislation during Trump’s final two years.

So, really, Trump and company only have a two-year window to codify their agenda. That’s not a lot of time; every second counts.

We can’t afford to waste time on bad nominees.

Fortunately, Pete Hegseth isn’t dead in the water… yet. But I repeat: his current trajectory is unfavorable. Every day, the media drip-drip-drips something new: his ex-Fox colleagues say he’s a drunk and old family emails are being used against him. From his “secret history” to allegations of sexual affairs, Hegseth’s reputation has taken a beating.

He’s being swarmed by bees, and time is NOT on his side.

The first thing he must do is reboot the narrative: A sit-down interview with Hegseth and his wife (and other family members, including his mom) on a friendly outlet, where he can explain his side of the story, would be ideal. Multiple interviews would be even better, if the Hegseth household can stomach it: When your character is being attacked, the best way to defend yourself is via those who know you best.

It would also be advisable for friends of Hegseth — especially those who served with him! — to be booked for interviews ASAP. Their testimonials would go a long way to resuscitating his reputation.

Hegseth has two target audiences. The first is the Republicans in the Senate. It’s a small universe, so he has ample time to make his case to each senator directly.

But his second audience is arguably more important because it influences the first: that’s the American people.

Even the most RINO-ish of GOP senators is knee-buckling terrified of opposing Trump. Not only might he attack them (and primary ‘em), but the donors they rely upon are expecting access to the incoming Trump administration! If the senator is persona non grata to the Trump White House, their donors' dollars will go elsewhere.

This means they will respond favorably to PR pressure. If you get their constituents on your side, you’ll get them on your side.

Pete Hegseth is a creature of Fox News, which means he’s smart, charming, and highly effective on camera. It’s a PR asset most nominees lack. (Not unlike Liam Neeson, Hegseth has “a very particular set of skills.”) It’s puzzling that he’s not being more aggressive in utilizing this skill set.

But if he doesn’t start being more proactive, it will cost him the nomination. Time is running out.