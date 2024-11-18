The Sad Demise of Nancy Pelosi

The Biden-Harris economy was so bad that $1 billion can’t even rig an election anymore. But really, the Democrats' biggest problem wasn’t fundraising; it was twofold: Their strategy sucked, and their brand ambassadors were gross.

And the one person most responsible for it all was the old gray mare of the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi. More than anyone else, her clammy fingerprints were all over the Biden coup; more than any other legislator, the former “Madam Speaker” was most synonymous with the arrogance, condescension, and utter ineptitude of the modern Democratic Party.

Orchestrating the Biden coup was the greatest gamble of her (very, very) long political career. Not only did it fail, but she so thoroughly emasculated her own side that Donald Trump was able to ride the MAGA train to a landslide electoral victory.

For eight long years, Nancy Pelosi led the opposition to Donald Trump. She trashed him. She mocked him. She ripped up his speech on national TV. And today, Trump and MAGA have never been stronger!

Yikes. As far as political screw-ups go, that one was a doozy. (And to younger generations of left-leaning Americans, it was also unforgivable.)

The past few months haven’t been kind to older folks: First, President Biden went from “sharp as a tack” to a doddering, dementia-addled dunce. Last weekend, the geriatric Mike Tyson was soundly beaten by a 20-something-year-old YouTube star who used to make dance videos. And in recent days, liberal knives have been out for Nancy Pelosi — an octogenarian who joined Congress during the Reagan administration and is nearly two years OLDER than Biden!

Politics is an outcome-based business. Either you win or you lose. If Pelosi had deposed Biden, anointed Harris, and defeated Trump on election day, she would’ve gone down in history as the greatest political strategist of her era — a Machiavellian savant who influenced American history more than any woman who has ever lived. Her legacy would’ve been bulletproof.

Then, when she exited politics in a few years — either via her own volition or the intervention of the Reaper — the Democratic Party would’ve put her name on every new building. There’d be a Nancy Pelosi High School in every district! The U.S. Mint would've printed the “Pelosi Penny.” And the mainstream media would celebrate her generational genius and credit her for singlehandedly saving America from Hitler (i.e. Trump) and “rescuing democracy.”

Why, within a year or two of her death, Hollywood would make a ridiculously biased biopic of her life — culminating in her shrewd, cunning one-upmanship of the dangerous but stupid Republicans. (And the part of Pelosi would undoubtedly be played by a bombshell beauty, and the mainstream media would all pretend she was a dead ringer for the “naturally beautiful” Pelosi.)

She was so close!

Your legacy is a tricky thing. More often than not, timing is everything: Had Bill Cosby died 20 years ago, chances are his legacy would’ve been vastly different. (Of course, the all-time worst historical legacy belongs to Moctezuma II, a.k.a. Montezuma. He probably wanted to be known as a “Great” king, a la that Alexander kid from Macedonia… but instead, his name became synonymous with traveler’s diarrhea. I’m 99.5% positive that’s NOT how he wanted to be remembered.) All Nancy had to do was stick the landing.

But Nancy Pelosi didn’t just whiff the mark — she cost her party control of the House, the Senate, the White House, the Supreme Court, and even the popular vote!

And now, her legacy is finished.

“I decided a while ago that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again as president of the United States or in any other capacity,” she smugly told the media before the election.

Unfortunately for Pelosi, the American people don’t cave as quickly as liberals do: Whether or not Trump returned to the White House wasn’t her decision to make!

It never was.

Finally, it seems, even her own party has had enough. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) told Politico, “[Pelosi] embraced this ‘She’s the Godmother, she’s the enforcer.’ And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.”

Clearly, Biden blames her: He no longer speaks to Pelosi.

Our legacies are the sum-total of everything we are — all that we’ve done plus all that we’ve failed to do. While we’re still alive, we still have an opportunity to shape our legacy. Like Ronald Reagan said in his final speech at the RNC, “We were meant to be masters of destiny, not victims of fate.”

But eventually, we ran out of time.

The old gray mare of the Democratic Party, she ain’t what she used to be, many, many, MANY long years ago.