Is Matt Gaetz a Sacrificial Lamb and/or Our ‘Big Bag of Blood’?

Pete Hegseth as secretary of Defense? Sure, why not: He’s a bright, capable guy with combat experience, a comprehensive worldview, and plenty of multimedia savvy. Hegseth is ideally equipped to not just implement Trump’s military agenda; he can also “sell” this agenda to the American people — and in politics, that matters. Great pick!

Advertisement

Marco Rubio as secretary of state? Sure, why not: He’s a three-term senator and a former candidate for president. He sits on the Committee on Foreign Relations and is the ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence. Plus, he already knows most world leaders. Great pick!

Tulsi Gabbard as director of National Intelligence? Sure, why not: She was a four-term congresswoman (served on military and foreign affairs committees), a presidential candidate, and a distinguished, award-winning military veteran. Unless you’re a Hillary Clinton Kool-Aid drinker who still believes Gabbard is a “Russian asset,” she’s absolutely qualified to serve as our Intelligence leader. Great pick!

Matt Gaetz as attorney general? [Checks watch] “Whoops! Look at the time — gotta go!”

No matter how you slice it, choosing Gaetz as AG was a weird move. He’s NOT the best man for the job.

I’m not trying to slam the dude. If the Republican Party is going to be a big tent, majority party, then there’s absolutely room for people like Matt Gaetz — just like there’s plenty of room for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Let ‘em all in!

But maybe not in a position of leadership.

Ted Cruz as AG? Or Ron DeSantis? Or even an outside selection, like Fox News legal expert Jonathan Turley? These men have sharp, sophisticated legal minds and encyclopedic knowledge of constitutional law. They’d be exemplary legal eagles to defend our republic from unconstitutional blue-state overreach. Either of the three would be a home run.

Advertisement

So why Gaetz?

Either one of two things is true: Either Donald Trump truly, sincerely believes that Matt Gaetz is the best man in America to be our nation’s attorney general… or there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Personally, I’m leaning towards the latter theory: I think the Gaetz selection was a head-fake.

It’s not impossible that Gaetz was chosen by Trump on his merits. After all the legal chaos from his first term (and the despicable “lawfare” waged by the Biden-Harris administration), it’s understandable that Trump would prioritize loyalty over experience and judicial expertise. Like all of us, Gaetz has his strengths and weaknesses; the Kevin McCarthy controversy and/or GOP in-fighting notwithstanding, Gaetz is a MAGA loyalist who will dedicate himself to fulfilling the Trump agenda.

But it’s also possible that Trump selected Gaetz, knowing that he doesn’t have a prayer of being confirmed by the Senate! After all, just a couple of defecting RINOs are enough to Bork him.

So why do it?

First of all, it allowed Gaetz to resign from Congress without losing a seat (Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will choose his replacement) with dignity, even amidst the cloud of investigations. It’s a nice way to reward him for his steadfast loyalty — and to encourage loyalty from others.

Advertisement

After all, a good movement looks after its own.

Additionally, I’m reminded of this observation from American philosopher (and former “Saturday Night Live” writer) Jack Handey:

You know what’s probably a good thing to have on your porch in the summertime to keep mosquitos away from you and your guests? Just a big bag full of blood.

Perhaps Gaetz volunteered to be the sacrificial lamb.

Every time there’s a new president, at least one of their nominations is either Borked or withdrawn when it’s clear they cannot be confirmed. Bill Clinton nominated five people (Zoe Baird, Kimba Wood, Bobby Ray Inman, Anthony Lake, and Hershel Gober) who were never confirmed. George W. Bush couldn’t get Linda Chavez or Bernie Kerik across the finish line. Barack Obama failed with three: Tom Daschle, Bill Richardson, and Judd Gregg. Eight years ago, Trump stumbled with Andrew Puzder, Ronny Jackson (who rebounded rather nicely), Patrick Shanahan, and John Ratcliffe. And Mr. D.C. Insider himself, Joe Biden, couldn’t get his OMB Director, Neera Tanden, confirmed.

So maybe Matt Gaetz is our big bag full of blood.

If the Senate rejects Gaetz, Trump has a common enemy to rail against. Plus, the RINOs in the Senate would have less political capital to utilize against Trump during the rest of his term, lest they get primary’d by Team MAGA. And afterwards, anyone Trump nominates as AG would seem moderate and reasonable by comparison.

Advertisement

Which theory do you believe? Is Trump playing checkers — or was the Gaetz nomination the opening move in 4-D chess?