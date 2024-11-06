MAGAMANIA! Now That Trump Has Won, the Media Will Do Something Shocking

I know what you’re thinking: “Ooh, the media has gotta be furious right now! They’re about to enter freakout mode! If the knives were out before, this time they’re gonna bring a blowtorch! Haha, this will be fun to watch!”

Advertisement

And you’re not wrong. The media is an awfully big entity: There are lots of moving parts. On many of the darkest, gloomiest corners of the mainstream media, you’ll see the gnashing of teeth, the bitter vitriol, and the ol’ lemming cliff-dive.

But their primary target won’t be Trump. First, they’ve gotta cannibalize their own. Kamala Harris went from the joyful, inevitable, history-making Mamala to persona non grata. Biden went from “one of the most consequential presidents in history” to a MAGA speedbump and a historical footnote. It’s time for liberal-on-liberal recriminations, and it’s coming with the fury and vengeance of a thousand husbandless Karens!

For the Democrats, the con is up: It was always an outcome-based arrangement anyway. Biden was there to keep liberals in power and protect us from Trump; in return, we’d pretend he’s hugely consequential (and as sharp as a tack). But after last night, the Democrats lack the power base to satisfy their base. They’re mobsters in the protection racket who can no longer do any protecting.

And so, their base will turn on ‘em.

However, when it comes to Trump, something interesting is about to happen: The mainstream media is actually, really, truly gonna give him a honeymoon period!

I know I sound nuttier than an Algerian boxer (Zing!). I know the exact opposite happened in 2016: The media aimed for his jugular from day one, running ridiculous “exposé” stories about the size of his inauguration (and whether or not “Obama’s was bigger”). And look, if you’re old enough to read, you’re probably old enough to recognize that the media is fundamentally biased and fundamentally liberal, and it will never ever change.

Advertisement

But just like the Democrats, the media has a con to protect.

Media outlets run on credibility. It’s their lifeblood; it’s literally the only reason anyone cares what they have to say. Every single media outlet (including PJ Media) has an audience to nurture and feed, and when you lose credibility with your audience, your profit model collapses.

It’s worse for liberal outlets than conservative ones because liberals have far more media options.

This “credibility” doesn’t require that they’re always right — that’s a PR misnomer. It’s okay to be wrong! Nor does it imply that “credibility” is synonymous with “truth.” For a liberal audience, strict adherence to good liberal principles supersedes truthful results. (Or, as El Rushbo so eloquently put it, “Symbolism over substance.”)

But it does require them to be important.

An unimportant media outlet is powerless. It’s akin to a social media feed that nobody follows.

Additionally, journalists are (mostly) left-leaning creative writers who yearn to be the guy with the bullhorn who tells the world what’s REALLY going on. You don’t enter journalism if you’re not like that. And it requires an ego.

YOU are important, too!

So put yourself in the media’s shoes today: Trump freaking won! For eight long years, they literally threw EVERYTHING at Trump, and not only did he take it, he turned around, smacked ‘em back, and retook the White House!

Because the media thinks so highly of itself — and since their profit model and talent base demand it — they can’t help but begrudgingly admire Donald Trump. And they’re jealous, too:

Advertisement

They wish their side was as tough as he is.

And as brave as he is.

And as ballsy as he is.

Plus, they’re flat-out exhausted. They pounded at him mercilessly for nearly a decade, and he just shook it off like they were fleas and then won an even BIGGER victory!

If “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” repeating their 2016 attacks would simply be insane. They know it. Out of sheer necessity, the media’s gonna do a course correction.

And from surprising sections of the mainstream media, Donald Trump will actually get a honeymoon period this time!

It won’t last, of course. Eventually, they’ll go back to the “Trump is Hitler” motif and call him the world’s worst dictator. And the moment he slightly stumbles over his speech, the media will run millions of “Trump is senile” stories. (I don’t often give investment predictions, but the media is gonna push stories about cognitive decline and dementia to the forefront. Companies that work in Alzheimer’s-adjacent research will probably do very well over the next four years.)

Alas, this media-MAGA friendship was never built for longevity. It’s just a fling.

So let’s enjoy it while it lasts.

ONE MORE THING:

Over the past few months, we’ve gone through so much. Feels like we’ve lived dozens of lifetimes! But thank God we’ve been able to do it together. It’s made our journey infinitely more rewarding. From the bottom of our hearts: THANK YOU!

Advertisement

But our journey is just beginning. After last night, there’s still so much work to do! So, a humble request: If you have any tread left on your cleats, are you ready to rewrite history & help us finish the fight?

Sign up HERE to become a new VIP member and receive 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. If you’re already a member (thank you!), you can upgrade to our new Platinum package HERE.

We’ve got phenomenal original content in the TownhallTV vault, including explosive, must-see movies (you NEED to see Dinesh D’Souza's controversial new film, “Vindicated”). And if that wasn't enough, our Platinum members can send messages to writers directly, so please drop us a line. We’d love to hear from y’all (Southerners) & youze (New Yawkers)!