Were Obama-Biden-Harris So Astonishingly Incompetent That They Accidentally HELPED Israel?

Certain dates live in infamy; others are meant to be celebrated with whiskey and dancing. The date of May 2, 2011, belongs to the latter category. That was the day Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill stuck a bullet in Osama bin Laden’s malformed skull, avenging the deaths of 3,000 innocent Americans.

It took us nearly a full decade to bring him to justice.

Israel had its own version of 9/11 on October 7, 2023, when the butchers, murderers, rapists, and psychopaths of Hamas invaded their country without warning, slaughtered thousands, and absconded with 251 men, women, and children. As a percentage of their population, the Hamas invasion was even more devastating than what America experienced on September 11.

But unlike America, Israel didn’t wait a decade to stick a bullet in the head of the mastermind of the October 7 attacks.

Yahya Sinwar is now a smoldering corpse. He’s as dead as a doornail. It only took Israel a year. (And because he was transformed into Swiss cheese by the IDF, the last thing he ever saw on this mortal coil was probably an Israeli flag.)

He’ll never rape, kill, or kidnap again.

The rapid progress of the Israelis has flabbergasted outside observers. Over just the past few months, they’ve decimated Hezbollah, gutted Hamas, and even assassinated Ismail Haniyeh — ostensibly Hamas’ “untouchable” political leader — while he was vacationing in Iran, demonstrating that there is NO safe haven for the murderers of innocent Israelis. Israel and Netanyahu were on the defense; now they’re on the offense. And they’re not taking their foot off the gas.

The change in narrative was so sudden it could give you whiplash.

The Biden-Harris administration was advising the Israelis all long — whether they liked it or not. They’ve been telling Netanyahu to stop fighting — to call it a day and go home. When Hezbollah opened fire, they told Netanyahu to avoid escalating the conflict. When Iran rained missiles on Israeli civilians, they told Netanyahu that it was no big deal and to ignore it.

And when Netanyahu didn’t act quickly enough, they threatened to withhold weapons and equipment.

Fortunately, (most of) the Biden-Harris advice was flatly ignored.

Joe Biden, the mastermind of America’s botched Afghanistan pullout, has a near-perfect record in foreign affairs — of getting everything exactly wrong. He voted for the war in Iraq; he was the only member of Obama’s cabinet to oppose the SEAL Team Six mission that killed bin Laden; he was caught flatfooted when Russia invaded Ukraine; and, of course, he famously guaranteed that in Afghanistan, the “drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart.”

Oops.

Just before that debacle, President Biden’s Q&A with the media told the whole story:

REPORTER: Is a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable? BIDEN: No, it is not. REPORTER: Why? BIDEN: Because you — the Afghan troops — have 300,000 well-equipped — as well-equipped as any army in the world — and an air force, against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.

REPORTER: Mr. President, some Vietnamese veterans see echoes of their experience in the withdrawal in Afghanistan. Do you see any parallels between this withdrawal and what happened in Vietnam, with some people feeling — BIDEN: None whatsoever. Zero. What you had is — you had entire brigades breaking through the gate of our embassy — six, if I’m not mistaken. The Taliban is not the south — the North Vietnamese army. They’re not — they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people lifted off the roof of a embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. [emphasis added]

He capped his masterclass in foreign policy by assuring us that “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

And then, in true Biden-Harris fashion, everything immediately went to hell: 13 Americans were killed, our base was overrun, and now the uneducated halfwits of the Taliban own some of the most advanced weapons in the world.

The difference between the Israeli and the Biden-Harris approaches to foreign policy is like night and day. (Or like good and evil.)

Which brings us to Iran.

Kamala Harris might’ve said that Iran is America’s greatest enemy, but the trio of Obama-Biden-Harris did more to strengthen Iran than any U.S. presidents since the overthrow of the Shah. From secretly sending planes with hundreds of millions of dollars to Tehran to sending over a BILLION+ more (in untraceable cash, no less), they were the financial pipeline that kept the mullahs in power. Most remarkably, this Unholy Trinity actually spearheaded a plan to legalize the Iranian nuclear weapon program!

In fact, under the original deal, the sanctions restricting Iran’s centrifuge usage would have expired in 2026, and by 2031, so would the limits on the amount of uranium Iran is allowed to develop and use. (But Iran pinky-swears they’ll be good.)

Basically, Obama-Biden-Harris planned to allow Iran to get their nukes... but to make sure it happened when someone else was in office.

The trio’s utter ineptitude is absolutely astounding.

But here’s where things go full circle: This trio is so amazingly inept, sometimes their backfires backfire — and you get the best possible result. It’s sort of the reverse version of Murphy’s Law.

With this in mind, I’d like to THANK Obama-Biden-Harris for helping Israel make peace with the Arabs.

Because if they hadn't worked so hard to strengthen Iran, the Abraham Accords never would’ve happened under Trump. Israel never would’ve made peace with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Nor would they be partnering logistically and militarily with Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Oman. Nor would they be on the verge of peace with most of the Sunni world.

The Obama-Biden-Harris Triumvirate strengthened Iran so dramatically that it actually scared the Sunni world into siding with the Zionists!

Perhaps this wasn’t ineptitude. Perhaps it was all deliberate and was the greatest example of 4-D chess in geopolitical history. But c’mon, folks: The is Obama-Biden-Harris we’re talking about. It was definitely, 100% ineptitude.

But sometimes, ineptitude pays off.